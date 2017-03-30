Democrats Showing Their True Colors

Expect a Biden administration to focus on race, more foreign intervention.

By Phil Giraldi

It has already been widely recognized that what is likely to be the incoming Joe Biden administration is going to be the most hawkish since the last government that Mr. Biden served in, that of President Barack Obama. Secretary of State designate Tony Blinken was a driving force behind the Obama administration attempt to overthrow the legitimate government of Syria, a project which allied the United States with terrorist groups and served no identifiable American national interest. Blinken, who is Jewish and regularly claims family ties to Holocaust victims, is unlikely to disconnect U.S. policies from those of Israel. Mr. Biden has also declared himself a “Zionist” and his vice presidential choice, Kamala Harris, has been a featured speaker at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) annual conspiracy session at the Washington Convention Center.

It must be noted that love of Israel is not a solely Democratic thing even if Jewish donors have owned the party since the 1960s, if not before. Pandering to the Jewish state is bipartisan. Congress, both the GOP and the Democrats, is currently preparing legislation that will block any U.S. sale of the advanced F-35 fighters to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which was a feature of the “deal” worked out by Trump with the UAE, Bahrain, and Israel to normalize relations with the Jewish state. Predictably, Israel has now objected to the sale, for which the Arabs would have paid cash, unlike the freebies given to Israel in the current defense assistance package. The Trump administration has been attempting to obtain approval for the sale from the Senate by claiming the weapons would only be used to “deter” Iran, but, for Israel, any Arab nation with nearly any weapon more advanced than a black powder musket or a slingshot is a threat.

Another hardliner, Avril Haines, the intended director of National Intelligence, has a mixed record and is best known to critics for her participation in various CIA crimes and the avoidance of accountability through promoting the cover-ups that followed.

Other senior positions are waiting to be filled. Current CIA Director Gina Haspel is heavily featured in the rumor mill, both for persistent claims that she will be fired by Donald Trump before he leaves and also because it is being claimed less plausibly that she is already dead. Biden is reportedly likely to pick former CIA analyst David Cohen as the new director. And, meanwhile, the real hardliners are still waiting in the wings, to include Hillary Clinton herself and Susan Rice, the co-destroyers of Libya and all that entailed.

But it is perhaps on the social engineering front that the Democrats will do the most damage. One might doubt that the Democrats can muster enough votes to do all the things that are being proposed by some of the more inventive levelers in Congress, but some of the proposals are astonishing in terms of their defining nearly everything in terms of race or, alternatively, in terms of identity politics, which is a sociologically polite expression for race.

Note, for example, Sen. Cory Booker’s (DN. J.) recently introduced bill, the so-called Justice for Black Farmers Act. The bill would create a race-based land redistribution system by 2022. It is being co-sponsored by no less than Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.). An accompanying statement also released when the bill was introduced justified the legislation as “addressing and correcting historic discrimination within the U.S. Department of Agriculture in federal farm assistance and lending that has caused black farmers to lose millions of acres of farmland and robbed black farmers and their families of hundreds of billions of dollars of inter-generational wealth.”

The act, driven by what the sponsors describe as “systemic racism,” would create a new position, the undersecretary of Agriculture for Equitable Land Access, who would be empowered to “acquire farmland and provide land grants of up to 160 acres to existing and aspiring black farmers” through “purchase from willing sellers, at a price not greater than fair market value, available agricultural land in the United States; and subject to section 205, convey grants of that land to eligible black individuals at no cost to the eligible black individuals.”

The program is not dissimilar to the redistribution of land in South Africa—taking it away from white farmers and giving it to blacks—which has proven to be a disaster, as the mostly Afrikaner whites actually knew how to run a farm. In short, there would be a U.S. government funded effort to reverse the flow of blacks from the South to jobs in the North that has characterized the past 80 years based on a myth that there are many black wannabe farmers that are clamoring for today’s version of their 40 acres and a mule. Did anyone seriously vote for the Democrats to see their tax dollars ($80 billion for starters) going to something this ridiculous—and likely unconstitutional, as it is race based? And how do you even define “black”? Is a person who is 50% black only allowed half the amount of acreage?

Another gem of social engineering is the “Breathe Act,” which is being promoted by Black Lives Matter (BLM), among others. While it has not been introduced into Congress yet, it is likely to be among the first legislation considered in 2021. It has a number of congressional supporters to include representatives Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), both of whom spoke at the press launch for the bill.

The “Breathe Act” declares itself to be “a legislative love letter to black people,” but it basically seeks to express that sentiment through defunding the police, closing most jails and prisons, and decriminalizing the behavior of black lawbreakers. In a supportive op-ed, one of the Marxist-trained founders of BLM, Patrisse Cullors, argues that:

Police terror and mass incarceration do not exist in a vacuum. In our country, harm and punishment have invaded every aspect of society, and have done so with surgical racial precision. We see it in the ways we address drug dependency and mental health crises by disproportionately putting black and brown people behind bars instead of providing holistic treatment. We see it in inhumane panhandling laws and cash bail that punish people for being poor. We see it when we suspend black children from school and give them detention at disproportionate rates. At each step, our government has legitimized punishing black and brown people. It is not surprising, then, that the police commit harm and violence against black and brown bodies with impunity—and at alarming rates.

Cullors and BLM do not, of course, address the issue of black behavior and the truly horrific levels of black crime, to include the commission of a majority of homicides that occur in the United States. The overwhelming majority of victims are also black. Opening up the prisons would unleash a wave of crime that would mostly impact minority communities. It will become particularly devastating once street criminals learn that they can act with impunity, something they have already understood in cities like Minneapolis and Portland.

So welcome to the brave new world of Democratic Party think. As things move along and the identity groups realize that they have what will become a free-fire zone directed against traditional American values, they will become emboldened. Many Americans will resist the change, and the outcome will not be pretty.

Philip Giraldi is a former CIA counter-terrorism specialist and military intelligence officer and a columnist and television commentator. He is also the executive director of the Council for the National Interest. His other articles appear on the website of “The Unz Review.”