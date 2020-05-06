Dallas Salon Owner Jailed for Trying to Feed Her Kids, Provide Jobs

By AFP Staff

Liberals say they are all for the empowerment of women, so long as it conforms to their narrow agenda. When a Dallas salon owner defied government mandates and opened her shop so she could provide jobs and make money to feed her kids, she was arrested, found guilty in a court of law, and sentenced to jailtime or a heavy fine.

Video of Dallas salon owner Shelly Luther’s response to a judge’s ruling has gone viral around the U.S. as a symbol of regular, everyday Americans, who are standing up to tyranny and pushes back against the claim put out mostly by left-wing media elites and other liberals that anyone protesting extreme government lockdown mandates is either a racist moron or a Russian bot.

Luther, the owner of Salon a la Mode in downtown Dallas, was responding to the judge, who offered her the chance to apologize for her “selfish behavior” to avoid a seven-day jail sentence and a fine of $7,000.

“You owe an apology to the elected officials whom you disrespected by flagrantly ignoring and, in one case, defiling, their orders, which you now know obviously applied to you,” said Judge Eric Moye.

He added that her apology must include a statement that she understands “that the society cannot function where one’s own belief in the concept of liberty permits you flaunt your disdain for the rulings of duly elected officials.”

Here is video of Luther’s response:

could avoid jail time if she apologized, admitted she was wrong, and agreed to close her hair salon until it was allowed to open. This is her response…@CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/1phdNUsLme — Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) May 5, 2020

“I have to disagree with you, sir, when you say that I am selfish because feeding my kids is not selfish,” responded Luther. “I have hair stylists that are going hungry because they’d rather feed their kids, so, sir, if you think the law is more important than kids being fed, then please go ahead with your decision. But I’m not going to shut the salon.”

After Luther refused to apologize and said she would not shut her salon, the court bailiff took her away to serve the seven days in jail at taxpayers’ expense.

Ironically, Luther’s sentence was handed down only days after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said that salons can reopen for business on May 1 so long as workers and customers follow state and federal infectious disease guidelines and wear masks.

Luther said her salon follows the strict cleanliness guidelines and everyone wears masks. Despite this, the judge still sent her to jail and fined her.

An online fundraiser has been created for Shelley Luther and has already raised more than $200,000.