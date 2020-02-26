Court Rules Trump Administration Can Withhold Funds to Sanctuary Cities

By AFP Staff

In a major blow to leftist-run cities, states, and localities, a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled unanimously that President Donald Trump can withhold funds to so-called sanctuary locales. This applies to any state, city, or local government that refused to cooperate with federal law enforcement when it comes to immigration laws.

The unanimous decision overturned a lower court ruling that ordered the release of federal funds to New York City as well as the states of New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Virginia, and Washington, which amounted to nearly $26 million of annual grants to the seven states and $4 million to New York City.

Upon taking office, Trump declared that he would punish governments that barred local police from cooperating with federal immigration officers. Several cities and states sued, hoping to force the Trump administration to turn over funding.

In the decision, Judge Reena Raggi wrote, that conditions put on cities and states “help the federal government enforce national immigration laws and policies supported by successive Democratic and Republican administrations.”

“Today’s decision rightfully recognizes the lawful authority of the attorney general to ensure that Department of Justice grant recipients are not at the same time thwarting federal law enforcement priorities,” a Department of Justice (DOJ) spokesman said in a statement to the press. “The grant conditions here require states and cities that receive DOJ grants to share information about criminals in custody. The federal government uses this information to enforce national immigration laws—policies supported by successive Democrat and Republican administrations. All Americans will benefit from increased public safety as this Administration is able to implement its lawful immigration and public safety policies.”