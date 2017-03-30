Chauvin Attorney Already Filed a Motion to Throw Out Conviction

By AFP Staff

The attorney for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin filed a motion on May 4 to have Chauvin’s previous murder convictions thrown out and called for a new trial due to multiple recent incidents that prove Chauvin didn’t received a fair trial.

In filing his motion, Chauvin’s attorney Eric Nelson cited the fact that one juror lied to the court about his ability to be objective and that he was a supporter of George Floyd and had attended at least one public protest in support of Floyd. Nelson also wrote that the court violated Chauvin’s constitutional rights by not allowing the trial to move outside of Hennepin County and not sequestering the jury the entire time.

News reports show that raucous demonstrations broke out less than 10 miles from the courthouse where Chauvin’s trial took place, likely intimidating jurors into believing there would be repercussions to them if they did not find Chauvin guilty.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif) also threw gas on the fire by attending Minneapolis protests where the public figure encouraged protesters to be “more confrontational” with police in the streets.

But it was likely juror #52, Brandon Mitchell, who did the most damage to the case by going on local television to encourage anti-police activists to lie to courts so they can get on juries and bring about “change” he and Black Lives Matter (BLM) want.

In mid-March, shortly before the trial started, jurors were dismissed for cause because they said they could not be impartial for a variety of reasons, including damage done to the city during the riots over the summer of 2020. When asked by the judge if he had heard of Floyd, however, Mitchell reportedly said he only knew passing information and claimed he could be objective.

Judge Cahill asked Juror #52, whether he heard anything about the #GeorgeFloyd civil case. He says, no. He explained hearing some basic info about trial dates, etc from the news in recent months, but nothing that would keep him from serving as impartial juror. #ChauvinTrial — Paul Blume (@PaulBlume_FOX9) March 15, 2021

Interviewed on the “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell show on April 27, Mitchell contracted himself, saying: “I mean it’s important if we wanna see some change, we wanna see some things going different, we gotta into these avenues, get into these rooms to try to spark some change. Jury duty is one of those things. Jury duty. Voting. All of those things we gotta do.”

Pictures later began circulating on social media showing Mitchell at a protest in Washington, D.C., over summer 2020 wearing a t-shirt with Martin Luther King’s face on it that read, “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” and “BLM.”

During Chauvin’s proceedings, multiple medical experts, including a medical expert for the prosecution, said Chauvin only had his knee on Floyd’s neck for a few seconds during the nine-minute video. In fact, the video clearly shows Chauvin moved several times and had most of his weight on Floyd’s back and shoulder, leading at least one medical expert to conclude that it was drugs and poor health that led to Floyd’s death not the police hold.

For over a year now, liberals and minorities have repeatedly been told that there is an epidemic in major cities of white cops killing black men. AFP has debunked these claims many times, publishing statistics that show, out of more than 10 million civilian interactions with police annually, police shoot around 800 people every year and only around 200-300 of those shootings involve black men and women. A definitive study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, by Joseph Cesario of Michigan State University and David Johnson of the University of Maryland destroyed this myth using 2015 data, the most accurate information to date on police shootings.

Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, public figures have repeated this lie, convincing much of America that cops are racist and that they are responsible for senseless killings in major urban areas across the U.S. In truth, black-on-black violence is responsible for almost all deaths of young black males—something groups like BLM rarely acknowledge because it doesn’t suit their narrative.