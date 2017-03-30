Capitol Knifeman Claims ‘Mind Control’

By S.T. Patrick

After slamming his sedan into two police officers near the Capitol’s north barricade, 25-year-old Noah Green crazily wielded a knife. One officer was killed, while the other was hospitalized. Green died after being shot by Capitol police. Critics claim Green suffered an isolated moment of madness. His own recollections of his past told a different story. He credited the Nation of Islam’s controversial leader Louis Farrakhan with saving him “after the terrible afflictions I suffered, presumably by the CIA and FBI, government agencies of the United States of America.” He detailed the official harassment on Instagram, writing, “I have suffered multiple home break-ins, food poisonings, as- saults, unauthorized operations in the hospital, mind control.”

It would be easy to write off the intimations of mind control as a sort of paranoid “abuse excuse” had the government not had a long history in mind- control experimentation, most notably the MK-Ultra program.

The most prevalent discussion of mind control often involves speculation about the motives of Sirhan Sirhan, the alleged assassin of Robert F. Kennedy. The case for Sirhan as a victim of mind control is made in Lisa Pease’s important work A Lie Too Big to Fail: The Real History of the Assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. There are, how- ever, other historical examples where mind control is suspected as a motivation for violence and assassination.

After Jack Ruby killed Lee Harvey Oswald in November 1963, his attorney, Melvin Belli, received a letter from Leonard Steinman, another attorney. Steinman suggested to Belli that Ruby’s assassination of Oswald had been the result of acting out a post-hypnotic command. It is no coincidence that Ruby’s defense psychiatrist was Dr. Louis Jolyon “Jolly” West, who had been an integral part of the CIA’s MKUltra program and experiments. West pushed the idea that Ruby had organic brain damage, a finding with which Steinman was vehemently opposed. West could very well have been pushing the defense and the court away from the results of his own ongoing experimentation. This would be neither the first nor the last time that West moved official courts or boards away from CIA involvement.

West later performed a psychiatric examination on runaway Patty Hearst. The socialite Hearst and the Symbionese Liberation Army (SLA) had committed crimes that included bank robbery. West argued that Hearst, too, had not been mind- controlled, per se, but rather that her mind had been broken down by Donald DeFreeze and the rest of the SLA. However, DeFreeze himself had an interesting path to the Hearst case as he had served time at Vacaville (California State Prison at Solano), a facility where MKUltra mind-control experimentation was performed regularly. De- Freeze had started the SLA with Colton West- brook, who also had significant links to the CIA. Charles Manson was also “treated” by psychiatric experts at Vacaville in the mid-1960s.

In The Search for the Manchurian Candidate, author John Marks described the purpose of the Vacaville experiments as “clinical testing of behavior control materials” on inmates. It was a pro- gram called MKSearch Subproject #3 and it was run by Dr. James Hamilton, who was the West Coast supervisor of mind-control experiments per- formed by the CIA’s godfather of such things, Dr. Sydney Gottlieb.

John Hinckley Jr. has been suspected of having been a victim of mind control, as has Mark David Chapman, the assassin of John Lennon. Hinckley once claimed that his neighbor’s dog was communicating with him telepathically (V2K, or voice- to-skull communication). It sounds like sci-fi farce, but confusing the origin of your commands is com- mon in mind-control protocol. Hinckley and Chap- man shared an obsession with the novel Catcher in the Rye, which has been rumored over the years to be an igniter of sorts for certain types of mind- control victims.

Maybe Noah Green was a “lone wolf,” as the media has called him (or a “lone nut” as the conspiratorial communities like to say, derisively), but the potential influence of mind control should not be written off with laughter.

“I am sure, had [Green] been blessed to come through the crisis that he was going through, he would have been a star in the mission of the resurrection of our people,” Farrakhan said. “We need to know what happened to our brother.”

George Orwell wrote, “Those who control the past, control the future. And, those who control the present now, control the past.” The ultimate successes or failures of MKUltra continue to be speculation as those linked to the project—such as Jolly West—were then dispatched to steer narratives away from MKUltra. It seems safe to assume that the CIA and other agencies never completely lost interest in mind control, the ability to use the more feeble-minded as tools of narrative control. If that is the case, then it is therefore possible that Noah Green could have been one of those tools in the modern day.