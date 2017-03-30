Capitol Chaos

Nationwide peaceful pro-Trump rallies turn violent in D.C.

By Mark Anderson

It may sound cliché to say that the Jan. 6 mega-gathering of pro-Trump supporters represented the “best of times and the worst of times” for them and the country. But there’s considerable truth to it. When it comes to the turn out and the spirit of the gathering that day, not only in Washington but in several state capitals, including Austin, Texas, where this writer spent the day amid about 1,000 Trump supporters, the morale and enthusiasm were off the charts.

“Everyone I asked said there were over a million people protesting in D.C.,” said Pete Papaherakles, an AFP regional bureau chief, told this writer. John Stadtmiller, owner of the Republic Broadcasting Network, who also was in D.C., added: “I’d say it was even more.” Official estimates say under 50,000 gathered, but Trump supporters disagree.

Not long after Vice President and President of the Senate Mike Pence closed the initial 1 p.m. joint congressional session Jan. 6 and ordered the two bodies to retire to their respective chambers to debate, things “went south” and the spirited day took a nosedive.

The mass media cartel, always looking for a chance to demonize Trump supporters, reported that these “rioters” went ballistic and, being the ill-tempered “neo-Nazi barbarians” that we’re constantly assured they are, stormed the U.S. Capitol building. Why did the mob attack the Capitol?

AFP’s D.C. correspondents reported that many of the people they interviewed feel that options to save the republic have run out. “It’s time for resistance, several said,” Stadtmiller told AFP. “These weren’t radicals; these were moms and kids. Their feeling was, ‘we’ve tried the ballot box, we’ve tried the jury box and the soapbox. I hope and pray we’re not pushed to the cartridge box.’ There were a lot of good people out there who voiced that sentiment.”

Papaherakles added that the double standard practiced by the media has been a major factor driving the anger of conservatives. The media wastes no time trashing Trump supporters but withholds critical remarks—and defends the criminal behavior of Antifa and Black Lives Matter, even when they torch buildings, assault innocent people, and tear down cultural monuments. To many Americans, this has become unbearable.

Several Texas residents who gathered the evening of Jan. 6 for a meeting of the Truthseekers group, told AFP that they want President Trump to start a new media empire or some other positive undertaking to challenge the lock that the media moguls have on the television news, internet, and social media.

Ron Avery, a longtime AFP subscriber who also attended the Texas Trump rally, said he agreed and that the U.S. desperately needs a new media. He speculated that perhaps Trump could do more good going the media route while setting politics aside, at least for now.

Brad W., a Truthseekers member, called the Nov. 3 election a “non-election” and noted that with the vast potential of electronic voting machines to flip an election, not to mention all the other election problems, then the outcome simply may not be verifiable either way. “That’s why I’m for a do-over,” added Cassie S., at the Truthseekers get-together. “The members of Congress are not really doing the people’s business. That’s why the frustrated people were there—to stop a coup against America,” Paul R., also of Truthseekers, said, regarding the machinations of the federal government and the ultra-wealthy globalists who wield power over the government and own the media.

Mark Anderson is AFP’s roving editor. He invites your thoughtful comments and story ideas at [email protected]