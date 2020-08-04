Cancel Culture

Black, white, Asian, Latino: Disagree and you’re ‘canceled’.

By Donald Jeffries

Although the ongoing nationwide protests are ostensibly about black people being targeted and mistreated by police and our society in general, the racial logistics are puzzling. Only 16% of those in Black Lives Matter, for instance, are actually black. It is beyond surrealistic to watch so many angry whites decrying “white privilege” and “white supremacists.”

On the other hand, the first black ever to serve as Los Angeles district attorney, Jackie Lacey, strongly criticized a group of Black Lives Matter protesters who showed up at her home in the middle of the night back on March 2. Her husband was forced to pull out a gun on the crowd to get them to leave. “I get in here and the most vocal group who wants to take me out is a group known as Black Lives Matter,” Lacey declared. “They’re treating me like ‘the man.’ But if they only knew that I’m the girl from the neighborhood.” Since becoming DA in 2012, Lacey has often faced the wrath of the black community, over what is perceived as a lax record on punishing police officers, and now for being opposed to defunding the police. Ironically, many black activists are supporting her white male opponent.

Goya Foods, America’s largest Hispanic-owned food company, has come under fire from leftists for the comments of Goya CEO Robert Unanue, who recently praised President Trump. Appearing with the president in the Rose Garden, Unanue stated, “We are all truly blessed . . . to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder. We have an incredible builder, and we pray . . . we pray for our leadership, our president.” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was among those who immediately urged a boycott of the company. Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro chimed in by tweeting “Goya Foods has been a staple of so many Latino households for generations. Now their CEO, Bob Unanue, is praising a president who villainizes and maliciously attacks Latinos for political gain. Americans should think twice before buying their products.”

Noting that he’d been invited to the White House before, in 2012, Unanue said, “You’re allowed to talk good or talk praise to one president but you’re not. . . . When I was called to be part of this commission to aid in economic and educational prosperity and you make a positive comment, all of a sudden that’s not acceptable. If you’re called by the president of the United States, you’re going to say, ‘No, I’m sorry, I’m busy, no thank you?” I didn’t say that to the Obamas and I didn’t say that to President Trump.” Unlike so many whites caught in similar situations, Unanue refused to apologize or back down, and the calls for a boycott resulted in a surge of Goya products sales.

Black actor Terry Crews, perhaps best known for his role as President Camacho in Mike Judge’s prescient comedy Idiocracy, and now host of “America’s Got Talent,” has been blasted by the left for some of his recent comments. “If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology,” he tweeted on June 30. “We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.” Crews received much criticism from outraged social justice warriors, who equated his eminently sensible remarks with saying “all lives matter,” another very reasonable expression that the same virtue signalers interpret as “racist.” Former “Daily Show” writer and comedian Travon Free tweeted, “How fast does Terry Crews think black equality is gonna come? How in his mind do we spend 400 years under the boots of white supremacy and then all of a sudden leapfrog white people into being their oppressor, after a few weeks of protests?” Crews had courted controversy shortly before this with another tweet, in which he stated, “Defeating white supremacy without white people creates black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together.” During a contentious appearance with CNN’s Don Lemon, Crews maintained, “There are some very, very militant-type forces in Black Lives Matter. What I was issuing [in his June 30 tweet] was a warning. . . . When you issue a warning, and a warning is seen as detrimental, how can you ever, ever have checks and balances?” Crews went on to say, “Other black people who are talking about working with other whites and other races, they’re being viewed as sellouts or called Uncle Toms. You start to understand that you are now being controlled. You’re not being treated as loved, you’re actually being controlled.”

Other black entertainers aren’t on board with the agenda, either. Morgan Freeman has lamented the constant focus on “racism,” and rapper Lil Wayne claimed he had never really experienced any racism in the course of his life. That’s not what the elite want to hear.

Donald Jeffries is a highly respected author and researcher whose work on the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations and other high crimes of the Deep State has been read by millions of people across the world. Jeffries is also the author of three books currently being sold by the AFP Online Store.