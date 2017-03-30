Finnish PM to Attend Bilderberg, June 2-5 in D.C. Area

By Paul Angel

According to the official website of the Finnish government, run by the Government Communications Department, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin will travel to Washington, D.C., from June 2-5 to attend a meeting of the Bilderberg Group.

Despite its claims of “openness and transparency,” the official website for the Bilderberg meetings did not announce the meeting dates, the meeting site, or topics to be addressed, likely due to concerns that protesters would once again show up to picket and show their concern for global elites meeting in private to discuss their plans for the future of the world.

According the website Fharbor.com, which was one of the first to comment on the press release announcing the Finnish Prime Minister’s attendance at the Bilderberg Group meeting:

Following a somewhat cryptic announcement by Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) that she would be spending a few days in Washington this week, papers report that she headed to the USA on Wednesday to attend a meeting of the high-powered Bilderberg group from Thursday to Saturday. Helsingin Sanomat (HS) writes that the purpose of the meeting is to be an informal and confidential exchange of views between leading European and North American politicians, journalists, researchers, business representatives and experts. Marin told HS Wednesday that the trip does not include a meeting with President Joe Biden. Lauri Voionmaa, special adviser to the prime minister, told the paper that other meetings in Washington were being “tuned in,” but the Bilderberg gathering is the PM’s first priority. …

As AFP subscribers are well aware, the annual Bilderberg meeting was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Obviously, high-powered elites such as Henry Kissinger and others in their 80s and 90s were concerned they might take ill and die, depriving the world of their infinite and indispensable wisdom on how we should all live our lives. When the meeting was last held in 2019, the only Finnish representative in attendance was Erkki Liikanen, the former governor of the Bank of Finland.

Notably, Finland is currently debating changes to gun ownership laws, something other nations have also expressed concern about since the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, of which, frankly, we have had multiple conflicting reports. Certainly, we can all agree they are hiding something in Uvalde.

Up north, raging radical Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, for instance, just announced a ban on the sale of firearms and, by all accounts, wants to not only ban the sale of weapons but is hinting that a gun confiscation of all weapons with magazine capacities of five or more bullets is in the making. One wonders if this also includes six-shot revolvers.

Will the United States and doddering Joe Biden try to place your gun rights under an international body? Will this be a topic at Bilderberg? We put nothing past these gun-hating maniacs.

The ongoing conflict between Turkey and Greece, as well as the war in Ukraine and “what to do with Vladimir Putin” will almost certainly be on the slate of topics to be discussed as well.

AFP is currently trying to determine where in the D.C. area the meeting is being held. One AFP subscriber, Kevin Kerwin, who follows the gatherings of the wealthy plutocrats who have a stranglehold on world finance, provided this tip.

Kerwin, in an attempt to locate the meeting, called the Chantilly Marriott in northern Virginia and was told rooms were available, leading us to believe it will not be the haunt of this year’s gathering as it has been several times in the recent past.

Check back with us for updates. As I write this, AFP reporter John Friend just received a call back from the Finnish Embassy in Washington, D.C., whose media representative explained that they were unaware of where exactly the meeting would be held or what would be discussed. Calls to PM Marin’s Special Advisers have thus far gone unanswered.