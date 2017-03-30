BLM Struggling to Improve Public Image

Plummeting approval ratings lead Black Lives Matter to conceal Marxist origins.

By John Friend

Regular readers of this newspaper are fully aware of the radical, anti-Western, Marxist political ideology of the Black Lives Matter movement, an ideology the organization has long proudly proclaimed and championed.

In 2015, Patrisse Cullors, one of the organization’s founding members, openly admitted that she and her colleagues were “trained Marxists” in a widely circulated interview on “The Real News Network.” The official Black Lives Matter website had a section entitled “What We Believe” that outlined the many ways in which the subversive organization was seeking to undermine and destroy traditional Western civilization under the guise of combating “white supremacy” and “racism.” The group even openly argued for the destruction of the traditional nuclear family and proudly advocated for homosexuals and transgenders while condemning “cisgender privilege” and “heteronormative thinking,” demonstrating the group’s radical, Marxist leanings.

Interestingly, as public opinion of the BLM movement—marred by rioting, looting, destruction, and outright violence against both law enforcement and average American citizens—plummets, the group has quietly taken down its “What We Believe” page, as recently reported at “Red-State.com.” BLM perhaps views the controversial page, which has received tremendous scrutiny in recent months, as a liability and chose to remove it from their website.





Nevertheless, although the official BLM website has removed the page, savvy internet users can still access the archived version of the page if they wish. Simply deleting the page certainly does not change the highly destructive radical Marxist ideology promoted by the BLM movement, which more and more Americans are recognizing as each day passes and another city goes up in flames.

BLM-inspired protests and riots continue across the country, with the city of Louisville, Ky. becoming the epicenter in recent weeks following the announcement that only one of the officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman, would be charged. This news sparked nationwide protests and rioting, facilitated—as always—by dishonest reporting from the national news media.

“BLM narratives are always false. Always,” Matt Walsh, a conservative podcast host and independent political commentator, recently noted on Twitter. “Never trust a word they say. They told us Breonna Taylor was shot in her sleep during a no knock raid. But she was not asleep, and they did knock, and officers fired only after her boyfriend shot first.”

In related news, a woman affiliated with the BLM movement was arrested last weekend in Yorba Linda, Calif., a city in northern Orange County, after she drove her vehicle through a crowd of pro-Trump protesters, severely injuring two people. Orange County Sheriff’s deputies identified the driver as 40-year-old Tatiana Turner, an activist with an organization called the Caravan for Justice, which is a BLM-inspired social justice group. Caravan for Justice held a rally in Yorba Linda that day, and a pro-Trump rally coalesced to Counter-protest.

After several physical confrontations between the opposing groups broke out, Orange County Sheriff’s deputies issued dispersal orders and demanded the crowds leave the area. Turner got in her vehicle and drove through a group of the pro-Trump protesters near the parking lot of the Yorba Linda Public Library.

“The man suffered two broken legs and the woman had major injuries,” Sgt. Dennis Breckner, of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, told local media outlets following the incident. “Both were transported to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.”

Turner was quickly arrested following the attack and has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon while the investigation continues into the day’s events.

“Many protesters in that group were outfitted with helmets, tactical vests, riot shields, and tasers,” the DA’s office explained. “At the same time a larger group of President Trump supporters had also planned a rally in the same area. The two groups converged on each other and Turner is accused of pepper spraying two counter protesters during the confrontation.”

Turner was also accused of waving a wooden baton at pro-Trump protesters and eventually driving her car through the crowd, running over a woman’s head and breaking the leg of another man.

“[We] will not tolerate these professional militant organizers who are armed with weapons and teaching defensive tactics to counter police efforts to curb violence,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer stated in the press release. “We support the right to peacefully protest, but these are not peaceful protests. These are organized protests that encourage others to engage in civil disobedience. When pepper spray and other displays of force failed, she positioned her vehicle to be used as a weapon and she used that vehicle as a deadly weapon, willing to injure and kill those who stood in her way. She then tried to

evade a pursuit until stopped.”

Unsurprisingly, the attack has not garnered much attention in the national media, which is quick to downplay and cover up the crimes and violence committed by BLM and Antifa activists while hyping and exaggerating alleged crimes committed by Trump supporters.

John Friend is a freelance writer based in California.