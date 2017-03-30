Bilderberg Meeting at Mandarin Oriental in D.C.?

By John Friend

After numerous phone calls to major hotels in the Washington, D.C. area, AFP can report that the 68th Bilderberg meeting, which is taking place from June 2-5, is likely being held at the Mandarin Oriental, a five star luxury hotel along the Southwest Waterfront in the District Wharf neighborhood of our nation’s capital.

A customer service representative at the luxurious hotel explained to this reporter that there was a private event taking place at the hotel all weekend and the entire premise was closed to the public until the afternoon of Sunday, June 5, when the Bilderberg meeting is set to end.

The Bilderberg meetings have been on hiatus the past two years due to Covid-19 concerns, the first disruption in the annual meetings attended by the leading globalists from around the world since they first began meeting in 1954.

Top business leaders, politicians and bureaucrats, journalists, academics, and other leading opinion-shapers attend the secretive meetings, which “are held under the Chatham House Rule, which states that participants are free to use the information received, but neither the identity nor the affiliation of the speaker(s) nor of any other participant may be revealed,” according to the official website of the Bilderberg meetings.

A number of leading U.S. politicians and government officials are attending this year’s meetings, including CIA Director William Burns, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, National Security Council Director Jake Sullivan, and U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

This newspaper as well as its predecessor, The Spotlight, have followed the secretive Bilderberg meetings since the 1970s, bringing much needed public attention and scrutiny to the meetings involving some of the top globalists and government officials. The meetings are officially described as “a forum for informal discussions to foster dialogue between Europe and North America,” however, they are clearly used to coordinate the global power elite and to set agendas for the furtherance of globalist initiatives and priorities.

This year’s meetings will focus on geopolitical realignments, the alleged “threat” Russia and China pose to the American-centric world order established following WWII, the conflict in Ukraine, and global economic challenges.

The official list of topics published by the Bilderberg meeting website includes ominous titles such as “Disruption of the Global Financial System,” “Continuity of Government and the Economy,” “Disinformation,” and “Fragmentation of Democratic Societies,” indicating that the would-be rulers of the world are increasingly concerned that their death grip on information and geopolitics is waning.