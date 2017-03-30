Biden Insists Russian Chemical Attack ‘Would Trigger a Response In-Kind’

By John Friend

U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to respond “in-kind” if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine, an absurd claim long promoted by Western political leaders, media pundits and intelligence officials.

“It would trigger a response in-kind,” Biden told reporters yesterday in Europe, where the U.S. president began a tour earlier this week to attend a NATO emergency meeting and to hold talks with other EU and European dignitaries.

“Whether or not you’re asking whether NATO would cross, we’d make that decision at the time,” Biden qualified in an attempt to not overtly commit the U.S. or NATO to a potential WWIII scenario.

The Biden regime and the mainstream press began hyping the alleged threat of Russian chemical, biological, nuclear and cyberattacks either against Ukraine or the United States shortly after the Russian initiation of a “special military operation” against Ukraine in late February.

Following rumors in the alternative media about biological research labs funded by Washington and being operated in Ukraine, Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland was forced to admit in testimony before the a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing earlier this month that Ukraine indeed “has biological research facilities,” and that she was “concerned” that Russian forces may seek to control the labs.

Senator Marco Rubio, who was questioning Nuland at the hearing, immediately insinuated that if there were any sort of biological or chemical weapons attack in Ukraine, it would be done by the Russians. Nuland quickly affirmed his insinuation, insisting that “there is no doubt in [her] mind” that the Russian’s would be behind such an attack.

A similar scenario played out in regard to the civil war in Syria, with former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump each insisting at different times during their administration that the use of chemical weapons by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces would result in a U.S. military intervention. Staged incidents presented in the media as chemical weapons attacks soon thereafter followed, resulting in U.S. missile strikes on Syrian targets.

As investigative journalist Kit Klarenberg reported recently, some of the same individuals who were instrumental in hyping the purported threat of chemical weapons attacks in Syria are engaged in the same type of behavior in relation to the conflict in Ukraine, endlessly insisting that Russia is prepared to use chemical weapons in Ukraine.

“Shadowy UK intel figure Hamish de Bretton-Gordon was at the forefront of chemical weapons deceptions in Syria,” Klarenberg noted in a report published yesterday. “Now in Ukraine, he’s up to his old tricks again.”

de Bretton-Gordon has been a regular and much cited commentator in mainstream media outlets, particularly in the UK. His rhetoric appears designed to pave the way for some sort of false flag chemical weapons attack or staged deception in order to drag the West into the conflict, potentially triggering WWIII.

It almost appears as if the same script and talking points used by Western political leaders and media pundits in the lead up to military intervention in Syria is being used today in the conflict in Ukraine, as dishonest pundits and talking heads continue to hysterically hype the asinine idea that Russia will resort to using chemical weapons in Ukraine.