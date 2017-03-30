Biden Goes All in on ADL, FBI Hype Over ‘White Supremacy’

By John Friend

Since assuming office, President Joe Biden has hysterically hyped the purported threat of domestic violent extremism, using the largely peaceful yet disorganized and chaotic Capitol protest on Jan. 6 as a justification.

In a recent inaugural address, Biden decried “a rise in political extremism, white supremacy, [and] domestic terrorism,” largely manufacturing and exaggerating threats which he claimed the country “must confront” and ultimately “defeat.”

The Biden White House has launched an all-out war on domestic violent extremism, including reviews to existing policies within the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the National Security Council, and the U.S. military designed to analyze, address, and tackle the purported threat.

Almost immediately after Biden was sworn in as president, he announced a massive government-wide campaign to combat far-right extremism, supposedly the most persistent and lethal threat of “domestic violent extremism” facing the country, according to the FBI and the DHS.

In order to address this “massive threat” facing the country, the Biden White House and national security team “urgently reached out to the Anti- Defamation League (ADL) for help,” ac- cording to a revealing article published by Time magazine in mid-March.

“We expected to be contacted,” Ryan Greer, a former DHS official who now works for the ADL, told Time. “We just didn’t expect it that quickly. The change in tone and urgency could not be more stark from prior years.”

The ADL constantly hypes “threats” emanating from the political dissident community, particularly those coming from the America-first movement. Earlier this month, the ADL released a report stating that “white supremacist propaganda” reached an all-time high in 2020, a talking point that dovetails nicely with the FBI and DHS’s regular threat assessment reports highlighting the threats facing the American homeland.

“White supremacists appear to be more emboldened than ever, and the election year, the pandemic and other factors may have provided these extremists with additional encouragement,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt stated following the report’s release, again underscoring and echoing the same exact talking points spewed out by the FBI and DHS.

Apparently, the entire apparatus of the U.S. federal government is now engaged in a coordinated campaign to root out “domestic extremism,” which, according to governmental sources, merely amounts to individuals or organizations frustrated with or critical of the prevailing political situation.

The Biden administration has stepped up its consultation with biased grievance organizations such as the ADL and is using every tool, including intelligence agencies, at its disposal to combat domestic extremism. This possibly violates long-standing laws prohibiting the U.S. intelligence community—in particular the CIA—from engaging in domestic operations.

A recently published report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence entitled “Domestic Violent Extremism Poses Heightened Threat in 2021” specifically notes that the CIA and Defense Intelligence Agency contributed to the report, in addition to the National Counterterrorism Center, the FBI and the DHS.

The CIA has a storied and nefarious history of infiltrating, manipulating, and instigating domestic American political groups, as does the FBI and other federal law enforcement agencies, often in an attempt to manufacture the very threat their spokespersons are hyping.