Ben Crump Crowned the New King of Race Hustle

By John Friend

As violent crime and social mayhem sweep the country, resulting in death, destruction, and rising crime rates which largely impact black and other minority communities, opportunistic race hustlers continue to sow the seeds of chaos, victimhood, and anti-white hatred while down- playing and ignoring the importance of personal responsibility and accountability, particularly in their own communities.

In the aftermath of the politically motivated conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, one of the key officers involved in the fatal apprehension of George Floyd, a career criminal and drug abuser, which ended in Floyd’s death and sparked a nationwide protest movement, dis- honest black leaders, so-called civil rights advocates, and lawyers such as Benjamin Crump continue to fan the flames of hate by promoting disinformation and other falsehoods in an effort to make money and perpetuate key talking points of Black Lives Matter activists.

Crump, like other self-appointed spokespersons in the black community, has a long history of propagating false and misleading claims about controversial police-involved deaths of black individuals. Crump gained national attention when he rep- resented Trayvon Martin’s family following the death of Martin at the hands of George Zimmerman in February 2012. Zimmerman, a neighborhood watchman, shot and killed Martin after the young man attacked Zimmerman and attempted to wrestle his legally possessed firearm away from him, sparking irrational national outcry and demands for justice. Zim- merman was acquitted of murder charges in 2013 after his defense team successfully argued he act- ed in self-defense in the fatal encounter with Mar- tin. The acquittal sparked the Black Lives Matter movement, which has proven to be one of the most destructive and radical organizations and protest movements in American history.

Crump alleged that the officers who responded to the incident involving Zimmerman and Martin “conspired to cover up” what happened. Court documents and testimony proved Zimmerman in fact acted in self-defense, but that has not stopped Crump from making incendiary and misleading statements about this and other cases with which he has been involved.

Following his representation of the Martin family, Crump has gone on to represent other black victims and their families in cases of police violence as well as other civil rights lawsuits, including the high-profile cases of Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor, the aforementioned George Floyd, Jacob Blake, Daunte Wright, and others. Crump is always quick to blame law enforcement officers, “systemic racism,” and “historic oppression” for the deaths of anyone who dies after an encounter with police. Unsurprisingly, Crump continues to instigate and inflame racial tensions in recent cases of police killings of black Americans when he must know that police kill twice as many whites as blacks every year in America, but facts matter little to Crump.

Recently, officers in Columbus, Ohio responded to a scene involving several young black girls fighting, including a young woman named Ma’Khai Bryant, a 16-year-old who was filmed attempting to stab a young woman in the chest with a knife. An officer fatally shot Bryant during the incident after she failed to listen to his commands, sparking immediate outrage despite the fact that Bryant was herself engaged in a potentially fatal at- tempted stabbing of another black woman. Crump was quick to denounce the shooting and lied when he described the attacker as “an unarmed 15- year-old black girl” before demanding “justice.”

“Another child lost!” Crump noted on his personal Twitter profile. “Another hashtag. #JusticeFor MakiyahBryant.” Crump, never one to let facts or accuracy get in the way of his race hustling agenda, could not even bother to spell the young woman’s name correctly, demonstrating his lack of genuine concern or empathy for the victim and her family.

One of Crump’s latest crusades involves the death of Andrew Brown Jr., a 42-year-old black man shot and killed by law enforcement officers in North Carolina who was a known drug dealer “with a 30- year rap sheet stretching more than 180 pages,” ac- cording to the New York Post. An arrest warrant for Brown described the longtime drug dealer as “a source of supply of crack cocaine, cocaine, hero- in, fentanyl and methamphetamine.” Much about Brown’s death is still unknown as AFP goes to press, but Crump has already taken on the case for Brown’s family. Crump smells money.

While Crump and other profiteering race hustlers continue to manipulate the black community and American society at large by inflaming racial tensions, demonizing law enforcement, and refusing to hold criminals responsible for their own actions, blacks and other minorities continue to be victimized and murdered at astonishing rates—largely by other blacks. Of course, these executions are almost never addressed by the likes of Crump and other self-appointed spokesmen for the black community.

Recently in Chicago, one of the most violent cities in America, a seven-year-old black child named Jaslyn Adams was shot six times while she was in a vehicle with her father at a McDonald’s drive thru. The young girl died of the gunshot wounds, and Chicago police have arrested one of the three black men involved in the shooting.

In Brooklyn, a black mother of two was shot point blank in the back of the head in broad day- light by another black woman, it was recently re- ported. Meanwhile, in Minneapolis, black-owned businesses near the autonomous zone known as George Floyd Square are struggling as violence and crime skyrocket in the vicinity.

Crump and his fellow travelers will never address the very real problems confronting the black com- munity, instead preferring to advance and perpetuate their anti-white political agenda which prioritizes demonizing law enforcement, promoting racial tensions, and raking in millions of dollars for his clients and his law firm.

Samaria Rice, the mother of Tamir Rice, a 12-year- old boy shot by police after officers mistook his toy gun for a real weapon, recently accused Crump and other high-profile social justice activists of exploiting controversial killings of black people for financial gain. Not everyone is blind.