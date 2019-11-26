Battling for Our Freedom of Expression

At the one-year anniversary of the Free Expression Foundation’s founding, the vice chairman reflects on the significant achievements reached in such a brief time and the critical importance of AFP readers’ support in the fight to retain our First Amendment rights.

By Charles Randolph Sheppard

As I reflect on the one-year anniversary of the Free Expression Foundation’s entry into the arena of First Amendment advocacy, I must first express my heartfelt gratitude to those who have answered the call to support FEF’s endeavors. It takes a leap of faith to take a stand with a fledgling organization such as FEF. You have made that leap with moral and financial support, and I salute you.

I want you to know your support has brought results. FEF, operating on a shoestring budget and in a difficult environment for the cause of Free Expression, can point to significant achievements in its short life:

• FEF filed an amicus brief, over the government’s opposition, in California in opposition to the federal government’s prosecution of Rise Above Movement members under the Anti-Riot Act. As FEF, together with defense counsel, urged, the federal district court struck down the Anti-Riot Act as unconstitutional. The court’s written opinion reflects the influence of FEF’s arguments. This was a major victory affecting the future ability of protesters of all stripes to cross state lines to peacefully protest or support contentious issues.

• FEF also filed an amicus brief in the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, challenging here as well the constitutionality of the Anti-Riot Act. Glen Allen, the attorney FEF engaged to prepare its amicus brief, provides a more detailed description of FEF’s amicus brief in an article on the facing page.

• FEF is providing support to Attorney Glen Allen in his lawsuit against the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). After Mr. Allen filed his detailed complaint against the SPLC in federal court, which among other claims challenges the SPLC’s 501(c)(3) status, the SPLC moved to dismiss. Mr. Allen vigorously opposed the motion. Although briefing on the SPLC’s motion was completed in April 2019, the court has yet to rule.

No doubt, many of the actions of the SPLC detailed in the lawsuit are disturbing to the court, though the SPLC has an unfounded reputation as a champion of rights for African-Americans and women. Note that multiple reports in American Free Press over the last several years have exposed the SPLC as a money-making racket whose chief officers oversaw a toxic work environment for the very people the SPLC alleges it wants to help. AFP has also detailed actions by SPLC co-founder Morris Dees that have betrayed the high-minded ideals of the SPLC.

• FEF continues to provide moral and legal support to many other persons who have contacted FEF for legal advice, including a group of “Overpass Warriors” who wish to post banners of a political nature on certain highway overpasses but have been denied that right, we believe because their signs are not in congruence with the politically correct narrative that rules free expression in this age.

One of the premises on which FEF’s mission rests is that First Amendment freedoms are fragile and currently face novel and formidable perils. New means of censorship, such as deplatforming, doxxing, and cyber-harassment, have combined with age-old types of censorship, such as hectoring and ill-advised legislation, to create an atmosphere in which citizens have become fearful to speak their minds. At the same time, organizations that have traditionally defended unpopular viewpoints, such as the American Civil Liberties Union, are retreating from the First Amendment arena.

FEF is not retreating but advancing. Please stand with us as we move forward. In the cause of liberty, thank you.

Charles Randolph Sheppard is an attorney in Georgia and is the vice chairman of the Free Expression Foundation.

