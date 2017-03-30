Audio: Georgia Election Watchdog Talks of Massive Vote Fraud

AFP Roving Editor Mark Anderson recently interviewed Garland Favorito on his weekly show on Republic Broadcasting Network. Favorito is from Voters Organized for Trustworthy Election Results in Georgia. Favorito discussed the string of victories Favorito’s organization has had in seeking to check the legitimacy of 147,000 mail-in ballots from Fulton County, Ga. from the November 2020 national election. Favorito, a member of the Constitution Party of Georgia, also announced plans to take his efforts beyond Georgia to include the entire U.S.