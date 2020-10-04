Are You Kidding? More Russia Fantasies

Now the Democrats are blaming Russia for Joe Biden’s rapidly advancing senility.

By S.T. Patrick

In the early 14th century, the Mongols controlled over 17% of the world’s land. By 1920, the British had amassed the largest empire in world history, covering 13.7 million square miles and over 20% of the world’s population. Yet no one has ever reached the pinnacle of global influence quite like the mainstream media (MSM) believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has today. According to the narrative that ceases to die—despite an incredible amount of contradictory evidence and the conclusions of Robert Mueller’s government report—Putin and his tech gurus put Donald Trump into the White House in 2016 through what had to be hypnotically influential Facebook ads that disparaged Hillary Clinton. Microsoft has now alerted SKDKnickerbocker, a campaign advisory firm for Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden, that the same set of spies that portrayed Clinton as unlikeable in 2016 are now attacking the Biden 2020 campaign in an effort to support Trump’s reelection campaign.

According to the story, the Russian hackers have targeted the Biden advisory firm but have not breached any of the firm’s networks. A Russian spokesman called the allegations “nonsense,” and one analyst pointed out that it was unclear whether the hackers were trying to get into Biden-related accounts or the accounts of another SKDK client. A look at SKDK leadership illustrates that the firm is heavily rooted in Democratic Party politics and narratives.





SKDK’s vice chair is Hilary Rosen, a Democratic strategist who supported Hillary Clinton in 2016. SKDK’s managing director is Anita Dunn, a former White House communications director in the Obama administration. Dunn’s husband Bob Bauer was a former personal attorney and White House counsel for Barack Obama. Germane to the Russiagate story, Bauer was a partner with Perkins Coie, the law firm that hired Fusion GPS to do opposition research against the Trump campaign in 2016. It was Fusion GPS that then contracted British intelligence agent Christopher Steele to draft the now-discredited “Steele dossier.”

Within the last month, CNN reported that Trump was retweeting Russian disinformation that would discredit Biden. How did CNN know that the Twitter account was “Russian disinformation”? According to Alexander Marquardt of CNN, “it has been labeled as such by the [U.S.] intelligence community.” This is the same U.S. intelligence community that has all but declared an all-out political war against the Trump presidency for four years.

And with the mainstream media proving again that it’s as invested in the Russiagate story as it has ever been, ABC News reported that it was the Russians who were also trying to portray Biden as senile. Despite repeated gaffes in memory, word choice, and remembrances of his own biographical details (along with trying to bite his wife Jill’s finger at a campaign rally), it is apparently the most far-reaching, global public relations coup that has convinced most Republicans and many Democrats that Biden has some level of mental impairment.

Americans have also learned recently that at least 27 phones used by the Mueller investigative team were “accidentally” wiped clean before the Justice Department’s inspector general could review them. Wiped completely clean were the phones of FBI lawyer Lisa Page and FBI agent Peter Strzok, who were both fired from Mueller’s staff when conversations between them—conversations showing an intense political hatred for President Trump—were leaked to the media. Mueller’s investigation was theoretically supposed to be nonpartisan and disinterested politically.

Page’s phone was originally “misplaced” by the special prosecutor’s office but was later found by the DOJ, though it had been wiped clean via a complete factory reset. Strzok’s phone was found with “no substantive texts, notes or reminders” on it.

Aaron J. Mate, a frequent contributor for The Nation and maybe the most followed Russiagate critic on social media, wrote, “Aside from the fact that [the Mueller team] found no conspiracy, [the wiped cell phones are the] least surprising development in the Mueller probe to date.”

In Strzok’s new book, the FBI agent claimed that “Russian government intelligence officers” placed “advertisements and targeted posts in U.S. social media.” The Mueller investigation never tied the Russian troll farm to the Russian government (just as an American hacker would not necessarily have ties to the White House), and never presented any evidence supporting a tie between Russian intelligence and Facebook ads. The anti-Trump mainstream media hopes that if they keep pushing the lie, then what forms around the lie is an illusion of truth. Strzok is still making his rounds on various MSNBC and CNN programs saying that America is in an even “worse spot” than it was four years ago regarding protecting its presidential elections from foreign meddling.

Rachel Maddow of MSNBC, one of the leading peddlers of the Russiagate narrative, has been doing a victory lap since the Senate Intelligence Committee Report was released. Filled with the vagaries of words such as “possible” and “likely,” the report is an updated Mueller conclusion with more allegations and even less concrete evidence. As Maddow was about to drink from her Stanley Cup of Russiagate Victory, Michael Cohen appeared on her show to douse those flames with a touch of reality. Since 2017, Maddow has been claiming that Russia’s VTB Bank “committed to provide hundreds of millions of dollars in financing to build Trump Tower Moscow.” Cohen—no Trump ally—told Maddow that financing was never even discussed in meetings in which he took part.

There continues to be enough innuendo to keep the Russiagate hounds rabid and frothing, yet the clear lack of evidence and the feeble attempts to expand Russiagate into Trump 2020 campaign strategy also fuel the anti-Russiagate work of those like Mate, who continue to fight against what the majority in his wing of the political spectrum want to believe.

S.T. Patrick holds degrees in both journalism and social studies education. He spent 10 years as an educator and now hosts the “Midnight Writer News Show.” His email is [email protected] He is also an occasional contributor to TBR history magazine and the current managing editor of Deep Truth Journal (DTJ), a new conspiracy-focused publication available from the AFP Online Store.