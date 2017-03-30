Are Latest Water Shortage Claims for Real?

By Donald Jeffries

The notion that America could run out of water would have been unthinkable 50 years ago. In 2008, former weightlifter and actor turned governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger proclaimed that his state had a severe water shortage. The first desalination plant was built in 1881. California is next to the Pacific Ocean. Do the math.

Now, we are told that our entire country is on the brink of a serious water shortage. On the surface, this is incomprehensible. We have not experienced an unprecedented drought. During the Dust Bowl era, the state impacted the most didn’t run out of water.

Worldwide, we are told by the usual suspects that there is a “global water crisis.” The Washington Post’s alarming headline warns “Reservoirs are Drying up in the Western U.S.” Water levels in the Hoover Dam and Lake Mead, Nev. are supposedly dangerously low.

Officials are telling the public that the American West is experiencing the “the most severe mega­drought in 1,200 years.” Really—1,200 years? Lake Mead provides water to some 25 million people, yet the United States Bureau of Reclamation inexplicably began holding back a huge amount of water in Lake Powell, instead of releasing it into Lake Mead. Their explanation, such as it was, made no sense and “climate change” was, of course, cited as the ultimate culprit.

“We’re knocking on the door of judgment day—judgment day being when we don’t have any water to give anybody,” explained Bryan Hill, who runs the public power utility in Page, Arizona. The so-called “mega­drought,” which wasn’t widely mentioned until last year, purportedly began in 2000, and Smithsonian magazine ominously informs us that it “will likely persist until at least 2030.”

Authorities are referencing the usual fear porn, and sprinkling in enough confusing scientific jargon to confuse the easily duped public. Gene Shawcroft, Utah’s commissioner on the Upper Colorado River Commission, tells us: “We know we have a lot of work to do. We have all got to change our minds on how we deal with water.”

What does “change our minds” about water mean, exactly? Is the “new normal” going to mean consuming less water, rationing it out Third World-style? Nothing is more essential to human survival than drinking water.

There were hints that this was coming. In 2017, the World Resources Institute published a list of “Seven Reasons We’re Facing a Global Water Crisis.” Reason number one, to no one’s surprise is, “We’re Changing the Climate, Making Dry Areas Drier and Precipitation More Variable and Extreme.” Ah, “climate change.”

The second reason revolves around a subject dear to the hearts of our dark, eugenicist overlords: “More People + More Money = More Demand.” They actually do list two reasons relating to our laughable, collapsing infrastructure. Don’t expect any upgrades anytime soon. It’s only been 60 years. UNICEF, long in the forefront of left-wing globalist causes, was one of the first to warn about “water scarcity.”

Some people began questioning the notion of a “water shortage” more than a decade ago. In 2008, Forbes published an article titled “The Water Shortage Myth.” The same year, Live Science noted, “Our planet is not running out of water, nor is it losing water. There’s about 360 quintillion gallons of water on the planet, and it’s not going anywhere. … Earth’s hydrologic cycle is a closed system, and the process is as old as time: evaporation, condensation, precipitation, infiltration, and so on.”

Citing its own “science” against itself, they went on to state, “In fact, there is probably more liquid water on Earth than there was just a few decades ago, due in part to global warming and melting polar ice caps.” But as Live Science explained, “No, there is plenty of water. The problem is that the vast majority of Earth’s water is contained in the oceans as saltwater, and must be desalinated before it can be used for drinking or farming.” If only we had invented desalination plants…in 1881.

We can expect this “crisis” to be merged into the “climate change” mantra, which virtually never mentions the environment or preserving ecology. Instead, the public will be blamed for their hot showers, excessive flushing of toilets, and wasted water bottles. As always, “climate change” is about lowering the standard of living for the majority of the people. The only thing that has truly changed in recent years is the obvious geoengineering of our weather. Rain patterns haven’t altered since the beginning of recorded history.

As activist Deborah Tavares declared, “No water shortage. … We are living on a planet of water. … The goals of the world’s controllers are to privatize the world’s water supply. This is an attempt to take down the world’s water supply and privatize it and meter it so that you can be turned off if you overuse.”