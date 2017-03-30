Antifa Violence Continues to Plague Oregon

By AFP Staff

On March 28, members of the violent far-left group Antifa gathered in Salem, Oreg. to riot and prevent a pro-freedom group from holding a rally in the town that included a “flag wave.”

Four members of Antifa were arrested and charged, but it was only the arrest of one man — an older member of the freedom rally — who received national attention. Ironically, the man in the question, who was briefly detained by police after he drew a firearm on Antifa members, is not being charged after police realized he was within his rights to defend himself.

Reporter Andy Ngo documented much of the protest, including the individuals that were arrested.

On 28 March, 2021, #antifa gathered in Salem, Ore. in a pre-planned riot. They wore ballistic vests & carried guns, bats, shields & gasmasks. They assaulted drivers on the road by throwing paint & rocks. One vehicle's windshield was impaled by a tree limb. https://t.co/dfXn2yt9xG pic.twitter.com/vNw1DXKhtt — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 29, 2021

According to reports, Andrew Alan Foy, 34, was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal trespass; Nathan McFarland, 33, was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct; Anthony Villaneda,18, faces five counts of pointing a laser; and William Lloyd Isham, 34, was charged with interfering with a police officer. All of them are self-avowed members of Antifa.

The only member of the freedom rally, who was arrested by police, was promptly released and not charged after police announced he had a legal firearm and was defending himself against members of Antifa, who vandalized his truck. A photo of the man’s damaged truck be seen among other photos documented by Ngo.

Ironically, Antifa members cried for police officers to arrest the man once he pulled his handgun on them to protect himself and his vehicle. It is well known that Antifa supports the defunding and abolishment of all U.S. law enforcement, including local police.

According to the police, when the man got out of his truck to check the damage, he was pepper-sprayed, causing him to draw his handgun from his waistband. A police officer said he did not point the gun at anyone and dropped the firearm when he was ordered by officers.

More details, including who exactly the four arrested Antifa members are, can be found on Ngo’s Twitter feed.