Alan Dershowitz Claims States Have the Right to Forcibly Vaccinate You

Constitutional scholars have long argued that the 14th Amendment protects everyday Americans against the encroaching police state, noting in the provision that no state “shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.”
In a recent interview, however, Attorney Alan Dershowitz argues that even the 14th Amendment will not protect you when in the not-too-distant future states mandates that all citizens will have to be inoculated with a SARS-CoV2 vaccine.
“You have no right not to be vaccinated, you have no right not to wear a mask, you have no right to open up your business,” the Harvard Law School emeritus professor told interviewer Jason Goodman with “Crowdsource the Truth” in a video interview that was released on May 17.
Dershowitz added that someone can refuse treatment if they are threatened with a disease that is not contagious.
“But you have no right to refuse to be vaccinated against a contagious disease,” he added. “Public health, the police power of the Constitution gives the state the power to compel that.”
In other words, claimed Dershowitz, the state has the power to hold you down, forcibly stick a needle in your arm and inject you with a vaccine even if you don’t want it.
The professor cited a Supreme Court case from 1905, Jacobson v. Massachusetts, which concluded that a state may require vaccination if a state board of health deems it necessary for public health or safety. In a nutshell, the justices ruled that, in the case of virulent, highly infectious, deadly disease, if any individual is allowed to act without regard to the welfare of others, true liberty does not exist. Dershowitz added that this case has withstood over 100 years of challenges, and no court has ruled against it.
We want to know what you think. Do you think that, in the case if highly contagious and deadly diseases, that the state can force you to take treatments, even forcing highly invasive treatments such as vaccines delivered through injections? Tell us what you think about Dershowitz’s legal opinion in the comments below.
Massive civil unrest if they try to force this on people who don’t want it. I just read the virus has mutated 30 times. The vaccine would be useless, so why take that garbage into my body.
This is a great missing piece of the puzzle. Read the great Vaccine case dissenting opinions, they argued the right to privacy, in a different jurisdiction; private ( same as abortion/ our law is based on individual liberties, not govt playing moral police/ but religion should influence our public laws since we are expected to be moral.) I guess you gotta look at public law doctrine? Common good, social contract? As we have a duty and responsibility to our nation. However criminals and oath takers and functionaries have a responsibility to not commit or allow crimes. I have seen Blackstone write about the common good. For the common good is persecuting oligarchs! Send the full force of military to hold liars and criminals responsible. They keep demonizing liberty loving Citizens be aware vigilant alert.
“”Dershowitz added that this case [Jacobson vs Massachusetts] has withstood over 100 years of challenges, and no court has ruled against it.””
Sounds like “the science is settled”, to me. I particularly dislike that attitude. Science is NEVER settled and the law should be reviewed for ‘correctness’ also.
A 110 year old bad decision by the Supreme Court is going to stand today to remove our protections against government intrusion? Also, what were those challenges to Jacobson vs Mass. over the last 100 years that the law withstood? Do they compare to THIS situation?
Just as a practical matter, attempting to force vaccinations on us is going to be met with a lot of resistance. A lot of people, me included, are going to consider that a gross violation of my rights and the spirit of our Constitution. It would be a giant step towards total government control.
Unfortunately, it might be the law that stands the test of time but it’s wrong. Hopefully, this case will be challenged again.