AFP Canceled PayPal, and You Should Too

By S.T. Patrick

In a recent statement, PayPal announced that it will start fining users that promote that promote “hate, violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.” It will be up to PayPal to determine who and what promotes “hate” against “protected” groups.

Item 5 of the new Acceptable Use Policy is the umbrella political weapon wielded most often.

It states that PayPal may not be used for activities that “involve the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content, or materials that, in PayPal’s sole discretion, are harmful, obscene, harassing, or objectionable.”

PayPal will also be cracking down, at their sole discretion, on activities that “depict, promote, or incite hatred or discrimination of protected groups or of individuals or groups based on protected characteristics (e.g. race, religion, gender or gender identity, sexual orientation, etc.).” In their version of the safe spaces concept, PayPal will also ban users that “present a risk to user safety or wellbeing.”

And as one last attack on what they and the mainstream media deems “dangerous conspiracy theories,” PayPal will also ban those who engage in dissemination of ideas that are “fraudulent, promote misinformation, or are unlawful” or are “otherwise unfit for publication.”

Item 5 is clearly the political sword that PayPal will continue to use against those they deem as “far right,” which translates to anyone who has been targeted by the mainstream and political left. The censorship has long been undertaken with those inquisitors of ideologies such as the Southern Poverty Law Center, Media Matters for America and the Anti-Defamation League, all of which have publicly pressured financial services to disengage from legitimate businesses and publications such as American Free Press, a newspaper that has long been a focal point of all three organizations’ wrath.

The world has changed since the 2016 election. Companies have weaponized their goods and services to align with their given political ideologies. Businesses like PayPal no longer exist to serve the public at large. Rather, they serve the public that agrees with the accepted narratives of good and evil as set by the mainstream media, academia, and the woke mob.

Since 2017, PayPal has banned, among many others, conservative journalist Ian Miles Cheong who was detached from PayPal usage involuntarily for reasons that were not explained to him. Cheong stated that his political views are “honestly well within the normal range of conservative views,” but he expresses concern that “if PayPal can decide to ban me for expressing what I think, through my articles and on podcasts, what makes anyone else think they’ve got a chance?” Cheong pressed PayPal for a specific reason for his ban and said it was implied that it was due to his politics. “Leftists don’t get nuked by PayPal,” Cheong said. “Conservatives do.”

But Cheong is not the only victim. Since companies like PayPal adopted politically correct agendas as part of their official mission, they have gone away from serving the public and into the arms of their political masters.

For instance, recently PayPal banned a group of homosexuals that is against “grooming” children for sex change operations. At the same time, PayPal allowed a grooming group to continue using PayPal.

The Barnes Review history magazine was banned by PayPal years ago for discussing sensitive topics related to WWII, including certain aspects of the Holocaust, in an attempt to financially harm that publication.

CANCEL PAYPAL NOW

Other alternatives to PayPal are beginning to gain steam. Andrew Torba’s social media platform Gab has recently announced GabPay, an alternative to financial companies steeped in “wokeism.” Gab, itself, was banned from PayPal in 2018.

Other cash payment apps that currently have more respect for free speech and thought include: AlignPay, CashApp, Payoneer, and Cornerstone to name a few.

As part of AFP’s “walking the walk” in regard to free speech, we officially canceled PayPal on Oct. 14 in a letter stating that it was PayPal violating AFP’s terms of service by supporting Marxist ideology and obvious perversion. If you were using PayPal to send AFP money, please contact us at 202-544-5977 to arrange alternative payment methods.