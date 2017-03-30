68th Bilderberg Meeting Attendee List, Topics for Discussion Released

By John Friend

Following an earlier report highlighting a press release from Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin confirming her attendance at the 2022 Bilderberg meeting taking place in Washington, D.C. from June 2-5, AFP has learned that “120 participants from 21 countries” will be in attendance during the high-profile meetings in the nation’s capital this weekend.

Finnish PM Marin announced she would be traveling to Washington, D.C. on June 1 in an official press release published by the Finnish government, which was issued prior to the official website of the Bilderberg meetings announcing anything about the 68th gathering of “political leaders and experts from industry, finance, academia, labor and the media” from around the world. The Finnish government innocuously described the Bilderberg meetings as an attempt “to foster an informal and confidential exchange of views between leading European and North American politicians, journalists, researchers, experts and business representatives.”

Longtime subscribers to and readers of this newspaper recognize these high-profile meetings are anything but the innocent “informal and confidential exchange of views” among leading politicians, business leaders, journalists and other opinion shapers the world over. They are used to coordinate the global power elite and to set agendas for the furtherance of globalist initiatives and priorities, which this year will focus extensively on the conflict in Ukraine, rising global economic problems, and geopolitical realignments around the world.

AFP contacted the Finnish government through its Washington, D.C. embassy and also placed calls to two Special Advisers to PM Marin, however, no one was able to confirm any solid details about the upcoming Bilderberg meetings, which regularly draw international interest and, at times, heated protests outside the elegant venues where the meetings take place.

Earlier this evening, the official website of the Bilderberg meetings announced the key topics for discussion during this year’s meeting, which include:

Geopolitical Realignments NATO Challenges China Indo-Pacific Realignment Sino-US Tech Competition Russia Continuity of Government and the Economy Disruption of the Global Financial System Disinformation Energy Security and Sustainability Post Pandemic Health Fragmentation of Democratic Societies Trade and Deglobalization Ukraine

Many top U.S. politicians and bureaucrats, business leaders, and other thought leaders will be in attendance, including CIA Director William Burns, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Director of the National Security Council Jake Sullivan, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Michael Mullen, current Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), and businessman Peter Thiel, among others.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas, and European Council President Charles Michel will also be in attendance, among other high-profile European political figures, journalists and editors, and business leaders.

Other notable guests include Albert Bourla, the Chairman and CEO of the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, a company which reaped tremendous profits over the course of the past two years as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic, José Manuel Barroso, the Chairman of Goldman Sachs International, one of the top investment and banking firms in the world, Zanny Minton Beddoes, the Editor-in-Chief of The Economist, a leading globalist publication based in the United Kingdom, and Eric Schmidt, the former CEO and Chairman of Google.

Below is a full list of all attendees according to the official Bilderberg meeting website: