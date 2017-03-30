68th Bilderberg Meeting Attendee List, Topics for Discussion Released

By John Friend
Following an earlier report highlighting a press release from Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin confirming her attendance at the 2022 Bilderberg meeting taking place in Washington, D.C. from June 2-5, AFP has learned that “120 participants from 21 countries” will be in attendance during the high-profile meetings in the nation’s capital this weekend.
Finnish PM Marin announced she would be traveling to Washington, D.C. on June 1 in an official press release published by the Finnish government, which was issued prior to the official website of the Bilderberg meetings announcing anything about the 68th gathering of “political leaders and experts from industry, finance, academia, labor and the media” from around the world. The Finnish government innocuously described the Bilderberg meetings as an attempt “to foster an informal and confidential exchange of views between leading European and North American politicians, journalists, researchers, experts and business representatives.”
Longtime subscribers to and readers of this newspaper recognize these high-profile meetings are anything but the innocent “informal and confidential exchange of views” among leading politicians, business leaders, journalists and other opinion shapers the world over. They are used to coordinate the global power elite and to set agendas for the furtherance of globalist initiatives and priorities, which this year will focus extensively on the conflict in Ukraine, rising global economic problems, and geopolitical realignments around the world.
AFP contacted the Finnish government through its Washington, D.C. embassy and also placed calls to two Special Advisers to PM Marin, however, no one was able to confirm any solid details about the upcoming Bilderberg meetings, which regularly draw international interest and, at times, heated protests outside the elegant venues where the meetings take place.
Earlier this evening, the official website of the Bilderberg meetings announced the key topics for discussion during this year’s meeting, which include:
- Geopolitical Realignments
- NATO Challenges
- China
- Indo-Pacific Realignment
- Sino-US Tech Competition
- Russia
- Continuity of Government and the Economy
- Disruption of the Global Financial System
- Disinformation
- Energy Security and Sustainability
- Post Pandemic Health
- Fragmentation of Democratic Societies
- Trade and Deglobalization
- Ukraine
Many top U.S. politicians and bureaucrats, business leaders, and other thought leaders will be in attendance, including CIA Director William Burns, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Director of the National Security Council Jake Sullivan, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Michael Mullen, current Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), and businessman Peter Thiel, among others.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas, and European Council President Charles Michel will also be in attendance, among other high-profile European political figures, journalists and editors, and business leaders.
Other notable guests include Albert Bourla, the Chairman and CEO of the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, a company which reaped tremendous profits over the course of the past two years as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic, José Manuel Barroso, the Chairman of Goldman Sachs International, one of the top investment and banking firms in the world, Zanny Minton Beddoes, the Editor-in-Chief of The Economist, a leading globalist publication based in the United Kingdom, and Eric Schmidt, the former CEO and Chairman of Google.
Below is a full list of all attendees according to the official Bilderberg meeting website:
- Achleitner, Paul M. (DEU), Former Chairman Supervisory Board, Deutsche Bank AG; Treasurer Bilderberg Meetings
- Adeyemo, Adewale (USA), Deputy Secretary, Department of The Treasury
- Albares, José Manuel (ESP), Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation
- Altman, Roger C. (USA), Founder and Senior Chairman, Evercore Inc.
- Altman, Sam (USA), CEO, OpenAI
- Applebaum, Anne (USA), Staff Writer, The Atlantic
- Arnaut, José Luís (PRT), Managing Partner, CMS Rui Pena & Arnaut
- Auken, Ida (DNK), Member of Parliament, The Social Democrat Party
- Azoulay, Audrey (INT), Director-General, UNESCO
- Baker, James H. (USA), Director, Office of Net Assessment, Office of the Secretary of Defense
- Barbizet, Patricia (FRA), Chairwoman and CEO, Temaris & Associés SAS
- Barroso, José Manuel (PRT), Chairman, Goldman Sachs International LLC
- Baudson, Valérie (FRA), CEO, Amundi
- Beurden, Ben van (NLD), CEO, Shell plc
- Bourla, Albert (USA), Chairman and CEO, Pfizer Inc.
- Buberl, Thomas (FRA), CEO, AXA SA
- Burns, William J. (USA), Director, CIA
- Byrne, Thomas (IRL), Minister of State for European Affairs
- Campbell, Kurt (USA), White House Coordinator for Indo-Pacific, NSC
- Carney, Mark J. (CAN), Vice Chair, Brookfield Asset Management
- Casado, Pablo (ESP), Former President, Partido Popular
- Chhabra, Tarun (USA), Senior Director for Technology and National Security, National Security Council
- Donohoe, Paschal (IRL), Minister for Finance; President, Eurogroup
- Döpfner, Mathias (DEU), Chairman and CEO, Axel Springer SE
- Dudley, William C. (USA), Senior Research Scholar, Princeton University
- Easterly, Jen (USA), Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
- Economy, Elizabeth (USA), Senior Advisor for China, Department of Commerce
- Émié, Bernard (FRA), Director General, Ministry of the Armed Forces
- Emond, Charles (CAN), CEO, CDPQ
- Erdogan, Emre (TUR), Professor Political Science, Istanbul Bilgi University
- Eriksen, Øyvind (NOR), President and CEO, Aker ASA
- Ermotti, Sergio (CHE), Chairman, Swiss Re
- Fanusie, Yaya (USA), Adjunct Senior Fellow, Center for a New American Security
- Feltri, Stefano (ITA), Editor-in-Chief, Domani
- Fleming, Jeremy (GBR), Director, British Government Communications Headquarters
- Freeland, Chrystia (CAN), Deputy Prime Minister
- Furtado, Isabel (PRT), CEO, TMG Automotive
- Gove, Michael (GBR), Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Cabinet Office
- Halberstadt, Victor (NLD), Co-Chair Bilderberg Meetings; Professor of Economics, Leiden University
- Hallengren, Lena (SWE), Minister for Health and Social Affairs
- Hamers, Ralph (NLD), CEO, UBS Group AG
- Hassabis, Demis (GBR), CEO and Founder, DeepMind
- Hedegaard, Connie (DNK), Chair, KR Foundation
- Henry, Mary Kay (USA), International President, Service Employees International Union
- Hobson, Mellody (USA), Co-CEO and President, Ariel Investments LLC
- Hodges, Ben (USA), Pershing Chair in Strategic Studies, Center for European Policy Analysis
- Hoekstra, Wopke (NLD), Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Hoffman, Reid (USA), Co-Founder, Inflection AI; Partner, Greylock
- Huët, Jean Marc (NLD), Chairman, Heineken NV
- Joshi, Shashank (GBR), Defence Editor, The Economist
- Karp, Alex (USA), CEO, Palantir Technologies Inc.
- Kissinger, Henry A. (USA), Chairman, Kissinger Associates Inc.
- Koç, Ömer (TUR), Chairman, Koç Holding AS
- Kofman, Michael (USA), Director, Russia Studies Program, Center for Naval Analysis
- Kostrzewa, Wojciech (POL), President, Polish Business Roundtable
- Krasnik, Martin (DNK), Editor-in-Chief, Weekendavisen
- Kravis, Henry R. (USA), Co-Chairman, KKR & Co. Inc.
- Kravis, Marie-Josée (USA), Co-Chair Bilderberg Meetings; Chair, The Museum of Modern Art
- Kudelski, André (CHE), Chairman and CEO, Kudelski Group SA
- Kukies, Jörg (DEU), State Secretary, Chancellery
- Lammy, David (GBR), Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, House of Commons
- LeCun, Yann (USA), Vice-President and Chief AI Scientist, Facebook, Inc.
- Leu, Livia (CHE), State Secretary, Federal Department of Foreign Affairs
- Leysen, Thomas (BEL), Chairman, Umicore and Mediahuis; Chairman DSM N.V.
- Liikanen, Erkki (FIN), Chairman, IFRS Foundation Trustees
- Little, Mark (CAN), President and CEO, Suncor Energy Inc.
- Looney, Bernard (GBR), CEO, BP plc
- Lundstedt, Martin (SWE), CEO and President, Volvo Group
- Lütke, Tobias (CAN), CEO, Shopify
- Marin, Sanna (FIN), Prime Minister
- Markarowa, Oksana (UKR), Ambassador of Ukraine to the US
- Meinl-Reisinger, Beate (AUT), Party Leader, NEOS
- Michel, Charles (INT), President, European Council
- Minton Beddoes, Zanny (GBR), Editor-in-Chief, The Economist
- Mullen, Michael (USA), Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
- Mundie, Craig J. (USA), President, Mundie & Associates LLC
- Netherlands, H.M. the King of the (NLD)
- Niemi, Kaius (FIN), Senior Editor-in-Chief, Helsingin Sanomat Newspaper
- Núñez, Carlos (ESP), Executive Chairman, PRISA Media
- O’Leary, Michael (IRL), Group CEO, Ryanair Group
- Papalexopoulos, Dimitri (GRC), Chairman, TITAN Cement Group
- Petraeus, David H. (USA), Chairman, KKR Global Institute
- Pierrakakis, Kyriakos (GRC), Minister of Digital Governance
- Pinho, Ana (PRT), President and CEO, Serralves Foundation
- Pouyanné, Patrick (FRA), Chairman and CEO, TotalEnergies SE
- Rachman, Gideon (GBR), Chief Foreign Affairs Commentator, The Financial Times
- Raimondo, Gina M. (USA), Secretary of Commerce
- Reksten Skaugen, Grace (NOR), Board Member, Investor AB
- Rende, Mithat (TUR), Member of the Board, TSKB
- Reynders, Didier (INT), European Commissioner for Justice
- Rutte, Mark (NLD), Prime Minister
- Salvi, Diogo (PRT), Co-Founder and CEO, TIMWE
- Sawers, John (GBR), Executive Chairman, Newbridge Advisory Ltd.
- Schadlow, Nadia (USA), Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute
- Schinas, Margaritis (INT), Vice President, European Commission
- Schmidt, Eric E. (USA), Former CEO and Chairman, Google LLC
- Scott, Kevin (USA), CTO, Microsoft Corporation
- Sebastião, Nuno (PRT), CEO, Feedzai
- Sedwill, Mark (GBR), Chairman, Atlantic Futures Forum
- Sikorski, Radoslaw (POL), MEP, European Parliament
- Sinema, Kyrsten (USA), Senator
- Starace, Francesco (ITA), CEO, Enel S.p.A.
- Stelzenmüller, Constanze (DEU), Fritz Stern Chair, The Brookings Institution
- Stoltenberg, Jens (INT), Secretary General, NATO
- Straeten, Tinne Van der (BEL), Minister for Energy
- Suleyman, Mustafa (GBR), CEO, Inflection AI
- Sullivan, Jake (USA), Director, National Security Council
- Tellis, Ashley J. (USA), Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs, Carnegie Endowment
- Thiel, Peter (USA), President, Thiel Capital LLC
- Treichl, Andreas (AUT), President, Chairman ERSTE Foundation
- Tugendhat, Tom (GBR), MP; Chair Foreign Affairs Committee, House of Commons
- Veremis, Markos (GRC), Co-Founder and Chairman, Upstream
- Vitrenko, Yuriy (UKR), CEO, Naftogaz
- Wallander, Celeste (USA), Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs
- Wallenberg, Marcus (SWE), Chair, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
- Walmsley, Emma (GBR), CEO, GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Wennink, Peter (NLD), President and CEO, ASML Holding NV
- Yetkin, Murat (TUR), Journalist/Writer, YetkinReport
- Yurdakul, Afsin (TUR), Journalist, Habertürk News Network
