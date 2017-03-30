35 Republicans Traitors Who Voted for 1/6 Commission to Bash Conservatives

A bill to “investigate” the Jan. 6 protests passed the House on May 19 by a vote of 252-175. Despite being opposed by Republican leaders as nothing more than a show hearing to bash conservatives, 35 Republicans still voted in favor of it.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy blasted the measure, saying the commission “does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in America” that included violent, destructive riots over the summer of 2020.
The 35 House Republicans who broke ranks to vote in favor of the bill, according to GovTrack.us:
- French Hill, Arkansas
- Steve Womack, Arkansas
- David Valadao, California
- Carlos Gimenez, Florida
- Maria Salazar, Florida
- Mike Simpson, Idaho
- Rodney Davis, Illinois
- Adam Kinzinger, Illinois
- Trey Hollingsworth, Indiana
- Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Iowa
- Meijer Peter, Michigan
- Fred Upton, Michigan
- Michael Guest, Mississippi
- Jeff Fortenberry, Nebraska
- Don Bacon, Nebraska
- Chris Smith, New Jersey
- Andrew Garbarino, New York
- Tom Reed, New York
- John Katko, New York
- Chris Jacobs, New York
- David Joyce, Ohio
- Anthony Gonzalez, Ohio
- Stephanie Bice, Oklahoma
- Cliff Bentz, Oregon
- Brian Fitzpatrick, Pennsylvania
- Tom Rice, South Carolina
- Dusty Johnson, South Dakota
- Van Taylor, Texas
- Tony Gonzalez, Texas
- Blake Moore, Utah
- John Curtis, Utah
- Jaime Herrera Butler, Washington
- Dan Newhouse, Washington
- David McKinley, West Virginia
- Liz Cheney, Wyoming
