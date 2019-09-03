Yet Another Google Insider Says Tech Giant Censors Conservatives

Yes, yet again … conservatives are being censored by tech giants, as evidenced by insiders who are speaking out.

By John Friend

Yet another employee of the tech giant Google has come forward exposing the company’s political bias as public pressure mounts on large social media and Internet giants to ensure their platforms are free from partisan manipulation and bias. Zach Vorhies, a senior software engineer at Google, personally collected hundreds of pages of internal documents from arguably the most powerful technology company in the world, it was recently revealed. Vorhies leaked the documents to Project Veritas, an independent non-profit investigative organization dedicated to exposing corruption and dishonesty in both the private and public sectors. In late July, Project Veritas worked with a separate Google software engineer named Greg Coppola to expose the left-wing political bias of the giant tech firm.

Both Vorhies and Coppola were publicly interviewed by Project Veritas, each expressing their grave concerns about the impact political bias was having not only in the tech world but throughout American society.

“I had been collecting the documents for over a year,” Vorhies stated in his interview with James O’Keefe, the founder and president of Project Veritas. “And the reason why I collected these documents was because I saw something dark and nefarious going on with the company and I realized that [they] were going to not only tamper with the elections but use that tampering with the elections to essentially overthrow the United States.”

Vorhies explained that the documents he collected and leaked were accessible to any Google employee.

“These documents were available to every single employee within the company that was fulltime,” Vorhies told Project Veritas. “And so as a full-time employee at the company, I just searched for some keywords and these documents started to pop up. Once I started finding one document and started finding keywords for other documents, I would enter that in and continue this cycle until I had a treasure trove and archive of documents that clearly spelled out the system [and] what they’re attempting to do in very clear language.”

Vorhies also submitted roughly 950 pages of documents to the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division in an effort to expose Google’s manipulation of its search platform through various algorithmic tricks. Top Google executives, including CEO Sundar Pichai, have repeatedly insisted, including during congressional testimony as recently as December 2018, that their search engine and platform is not politically biased or partisan.

Vorhies’s testimony and leaked documents support many of the claims that Coppola made to Project Veritas several weeks ago. Coppola worked on artificial intelligence and helped Google develop various algorithms, which he claims are unfair and biased, particularly towards conservatives.

“I’ve been coding since I was 10,” Coppola told Project Veritas in an exclusive interview. “I have a PhD, I have five years’ experience at Google, and I just know how algorithms are. They don’t write themselves. We write them to do what we want them to do.”

Both Coppola and Vorhies are concerned that a private tech giant like Google can so profoundly influence and even manipulate the political system of any country, given the global reach of companies such as Google.

“I think we’re just at a really important point in human history,” Coppola explained. “I think for a while we had tech that was politically neutral. Now we have tech that really, first of all, is taking sides in a political contest. I think anytime you have big corporate power merging with political parties can be dangerous. And I think more generally we have to just decide—now that we kind of are seeing tech use [and] its power to manipulate people—it’s time to decide, do we run the technology [or] does the technology run us?”

The bombshells exposed by Project Veritas come as other technology experts and researchers warn that giants like Google will attempt to influence and manipulate the 2020 election.

“Google will actively interfere in the 2020 elections,” Dr. Robert Epstein, a researcher at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology who has also testified before Congress, recently explained to The Epoch Times. “They’ll actively interfere in their lobbying efforts, they’ll actively interfere with their political donations, and they’ll actively interfere using the online methods of manipulation that I’ve studied and probably other methods that I haven’t yet discovered.”

As this newspaper recently reported, antiwar and populist Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) is currently suing Google, as is media outlet PragerU, both alleging political bias. Gabbard’s campaign ads were recently blocked by Google Ads and PragerU has been repeatedly censored by both Google and its video platform YouTube. President Donald Trump has also been quite vocal in criticizing some of the world’s largest technology companies and media outlets for their blatant political bias.

John Friend is a freelance writer based in California.