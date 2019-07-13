Watchdog Keeps Hounding Trump

William Gheen and ALIPAC want the president to own up to his campaign promises.

By Donald Jeffries

While many conservative groups have ignored Donald Trump’s continuing flip-flops and broken promises on the issue of immigration, William Gheen, head of the Americans for Legal Immigration Political Action Committee (ALIPAC), is taking him to task. Gheen compiled a list of examples of Trump’s broken promises on this crucial issue, posted at the “ALIPAC” website in December 2018.

Here’s a list of Gheen’s grievances with Trump:

Trump promised a wall . . . no wall.

Trump promised to end Obama’s DACA Amnesty on his first day, . . . DACA is continued by Trump.

Trump promised to end birthright citizenship by executive order. . . . He did not do it.

Trump said illegals had to go home. . . . Now he says they can stay and he supports amnesty bills.

Trump said he would build a new deportation force to send illegals home. . . . That has not happened.

Trump said he would clean up our elections, including illegal alien voters, but folded and shut down the Elections Integrity Commission headed by Kris Kobach at the first sign of resistance.

Then Trump said he ordered DHS to clean up our elections’ fraud problems . . . [but it] hasn’t happened.

Trump has packed his administration with pro-Amnesty Bush faction operatives while leaving most anti-illegal immigration fighters out of his staff pool.

Trump promised to end sanctuary cities for illegal aliens but has not.

Trump said he was sending the U.S. military to the border and ordering DHS to repel the illegal alien caravans. He said there would be no more catch and release and that the caravans would not be let in nor would be kept in tent detention facilities near the borders. But instead he is letting the caravan illegals in, and most of them are roaming free here inside the U.S. at this time with government assistance.

This writer interviewed Gheen in May of this year on the weekly radio show “I Protest.”

“Trump attained office pretty much by co-opting our movement,” Gheen declared during the interview. Gheen used an analogy comparing a scene from the end of the movie “Animal House,” wherein a character knocks others out of the way and takes over the parade, charging Trump with pushing aside sincere activists on this issue and making it his own.

Gheen was skeptical from the beginning. He points out, “Trump had no prior history on this issue. . . . He had no real record on immigration when he started spouting this stuff out.” Gheen noted that Trump garnered the attention of many simply because “he said something about immigration when you’re not supposed to say anything about it.” Despite his skepticism, Gheen was impressed with Trump breaking the mainstream media blackout on any references to “the victims of illegal immigration.”

Gheen, formerly a campaign consultant, was very cognizant of polling data that revealed more than 90% of Americans favored English as an official language, 80-90% want all immigration reduced, and 81% reject the absurd policy of in-state tuition benefits for illegal immigrant stu dents. He realized that Trump had astutely grasped a winning issue. Gheen and ALIPAC had, years before, been the first to tabulate the incredible cost of illegal immigrants on our medical, court, legal, infrastructure, and social welfare systems.

Gheen declared, “I truly believe that the United States is being overthrown through immigration-vectored weaponry, designed to take the republic out of the hands of the center-right, populist character of the country for the last 200-plus years and put it in the hands of totalitarian socialists that are very likely to kill a lot of us before this is all said and done.”

Gheen attended Trump’s inauguration and was “so hopeful,” as he listened to the wonderful address. “It would have been great if he had truly meant any of the things he was saying,” Gheen told this writer. Moreover, “he did something no one had ever done before; he put the victims of illegal immigrant crime on stage with him.”

Despite this, with Trump’s history, “He didn’t have a lot of credibility,” said Gheen, but the endorsements of Jeff Sessions, Sheriff Joe Arpaio, and Kris Kobach made his decision to endorse the New York billionaire an easy one. Still, Gheen said, “When I endorsed Donald Trump, I lost probably 25% of my backers.”

Trump “broke his first promise on his first day, when he didn’t end Obama’s unconstitutional DACA amnesty,” Gheen said. He also blasted Trump for abiding by the rulings of lower-court judges, when he was under no constitutional mandate to do so. Gheen and ALIPAC dropped their endorsement of Trump in May 2017.

“We all wanted to believe that someone was going to represent us who wasn’t a globalist. Trump campaigned like a populist, and governed like a globalist,” Gheen recounted. He noted that more illegal aliens than ever are in this country, and the situation has grown worse under Trump.

“He is not listening to us,” Gheen said. “The illegal immigration buck stops with Donald Trump. . . . Article Four of the Constitution requires the president to protect all states from invasion.” By any measure, this country has long been under a hostile invasion.

Donald Jeffries is a highly respected author and researcher whose work on the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations and other high crimes of the Deep State has been read by millions of people across the world. Jeffries is also the author of three books currently being sold by AFP BOOKSTORE.