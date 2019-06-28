Trump Fights Back Against Accusers

Is it legal payback time for those who endlessly promoted the absurd Russiagate conspiracy?

By Donald Jeffries

Those who created and promulgated the absurd Russiagate conspiracy theory may soon find themselves under legal scrutiny. Christopher Steele, the British ex-spy whose name is attached to the infamous dossier that recklessly accused Donald Trump of highly objectionable acts, is one of those worried about the Justice Department’s (DOJ) inspector general’s Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act abuse investigation.

Matthew Rosenberg, affiliated with both CNN and The New York Times, reported that those close to Steele confirm he is willing to meet with the inspector general’s investigators. During a recent appearance on CNN, Rosenberg noted that Steele is also “incredibly concerned and obsessed that this investigation is going to throw him under the bus.” Rosenberg explained that Steele’s perspective was, “Look, I was working on this dossier other people were paying for—that the Democrats were paying for. I saw things that seemed frightening to me and alarming. And I went to old contacts at the FBI to tell them. I wasn’t a paid source in this case.’ That’s his view of it.”

Steele’s dossier was not only fodder for celebrities creating toilet humor about the president but was a key rationale for the surveillance warrants against former Trump campaign advisor Carter Page, under the aforementioned Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). Steele, it should be remembered, worked for Fusion GPS, which received funding from the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee, a crucial fact hidden from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance court. Anxious not to become a patsy or scapegoat, in Rosenberg’s words, Steele “was simply helping them out, and what they did with it, whether they misused it in a FISA or whatever they did, he had nothing to do with that.”

Attorney General William Barr earlier this year stated that he expected inspector general Michael Horowitz’s investigation to be wrapped up by the end of May or June. Sean Hannity reported this week that sources were telling him Barr may already have a copy of the inspector general’s report on the FISA abuse investigation. If Horowitz speaks with Steele soon it is unclear what that will mean for the inquiry that was thought to be winding down. Barr is also said to be looking into a broader investigation on the origins of the Russian collusion theory, with U.S. Attorney John Durham to head it. Horowitz’s internal DOJ report is expected to focus on potential political bias by FBI agents who were at the center of the Russia investigation. This report could not only impede Democratic efforts to impeach Trump but provide him with a powerful weapon in his efforts to portray the Russiagate probe as part of an attempt at a “coup” against him.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) epitomized the attitude of Democrats, saying in an interview, “Their whole point is to go on a wild goose chase and then to create a chain of implausible connections that show that the special counsel report—and what we’re doing—is somehow fruit of the poisonous tree. It’s absurd.”

Democrats are planning to launch an aggressive public relations campaign, revolving around publicizing what they claim is evidence, contained in Mueller’s report, that Trump sought to thwart or otherwise shut down his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. This strategy of essentially arguing the case for Trump’s impeachment could be significantly impacted by the counter-investigations from the administration. Trump recently gave Barr broad authority to declassify evidence regarding how the Russia probe began.

Democrats reacted predictably to this. “I don’t think it will throw us off track, but it will certainly give Republicans ammunition to try to divert attention away from the specifics of the Mueller investigation,” said Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.). “It’s a profound breach of confidence that the legislative branch has in the executive branch, and a profound disruption in the intelligence apparatus worldwide.”

Republicans have long argued that attempts to investigate things like Trump’s personal finances are politically motivated and an abuse of congressional authority.

“Because Inspector General Horowitz is known for calling balls and strikes, any validity that he offers in his report that substantiates some of the things that conservative members have been saying for some time . . . will change the narrative overnight,” stated Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), one of Trump’s top allies in Congress. “Just like [Democrats] waited for the Mueller report to come out, they should wait for the IG’s report to come out. Because the IG’s report will actually go at the root of improper motivations on the investigation.”

Horowitz is not considered a partisan figure, and last year issued a report that concluded the FBI’s handling of a 2016 probe into Hillary Clinton had reflected no political bias. Whether the findings of Horowitz’s new probe also please the Deep State remains to be seen.

Donald Jeffries is a highly respected author and researcher whose work on the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations and other high crimes of the Deep State has been read by millions of people across the world. Jeffries is also the author of three books currently being sold at the AFP Online Store.