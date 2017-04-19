Trial of Six Bundy Supporters Goes to Jury

With announcement of the jury’s verdict imminent, the futures of six men who joined Cliven Bundy to stand up to the behemoth Bureau of Land Management hang in the balance. AFP will update the site immediately upon release of the verdict from Las Vegas.

By Mark Anderson

In the Nevada trial of six men associated with the pivotal land-rights case of longtime cattleman Cliven Bundy, the jury has officially started its deliberations. Thus, the first of three related federal trials is drawing to a close in a matter that likely will go far in determining whether genuine property rights still exist under the federal government’s micromanagement of vast tracts of Western lands.

This case concerns the April 2014 “standoff” that saw Bundy, three of his sons, and various supporters from across the nation boldly unite to protest what they maintain was unalloyed federal tyranny, spotlighted when federal Bureau of Land Management (BLM) agents showed up near Bunkerville, Nev. three years ago this month to impound hundreds of Bundy’s cattle.

The Federal District Court in Las Vegas decided to try all the Nevada defendants over the course of three trials. The defendants in the first trial, which started Feb. 6, are Richard Lovelien, Todd Engel, Gregory Burleson, Eric Parker, O. Scott Drexler, and Steven Stewart.

They each face some 10 counts of conspiracy and firearms charges stemming from the standoff. The federal indictment of all the Nevada defendants contains a total of 16 counts, but not all the counts apply to everyone. If found guilty, the defendants could be facing life in prison.

The jury began deliberating this month after a prosecutor summarized that the six defendants supposedly “put the fear of God” in federal law enforcement officers when they tried to impound Cliven’s cattle.

“For what? For some cattle? For someone who hasn’t paid grazing fees in 20 years?” hollered acting U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre. “Or because it made them feel like they’re somebody for a moment in time?”

Defense attorneys countered that Cliven’s supporters, many of whom were armed during the standoff, traveled to southern Nevada to exercise both their First and Second Amendment rights for the sole purpose of protesting BLM land policies—not to engage in any kind of “conspiracy,” armed or otherwise. They never sought to threaten or frighten federal agents and their contractors, as prosecutors attempted to argue.

In closing arguments, the attorneys for the defense insisted their clients had no knowledge of any conspiracy to wield guns in order to “threaten, intimidate and extort federal agents” into abandoning roughly 400 cows on public land near the Bundy ranch.

It’s important to note that no shots were ever fired from either side, as the protesters, according to defense testimony, simply stood their ground in the face of heavily armed federal agents and had no intention of doing anything other than protesting the situation.

Cliven and his sons, Ryan and Ammon, along with Ryan Payne and Internet journalist Pete Santilli are the defendants in the second trial.

Montanan Roger Roots, a legal adviser to Cliven and Ryan Bundy, attended every day of the first trial. He understands the second trial will begin on or around June 6. A staffer for Cliven’s attorney, Bret Whipple, confirmed this to AFP, although that estimate wasn’t rock-solid at press time.

The third and final trial is expected to begin in the fall.

Roots told this AFP writer April 17, about 30 minutes after jury deliberations resumed, that, as he sees it, the longer it takes for the jury to arrive at a verdict, the better the anticipated outcome in terms of the first six defendants perhaps being found not guilty or getting a lighter-than-expected sentence. Sentencing could take several months.

The defendants in the second trial, except for Cliven (who was arrested later regarding the events in Nevada) were found not guilty in an equally dramatic federal trial that recently wound up in Portland, Ore.





The Oregon defendants were seen as having exercised civil disobedience by occupying a vacated federal wildlife facility in eastern Oregon for several weeks, also in protest of federal land policies. The federal government, which seemed cooperative at first, did an about-face and portrayed the occupation as an armed seizure of federal land by “right-wing extremist” types, which was reinforced by most major media.

Yet the only person shot (fatally, by police) in the whole Oregon affair was hard-working rancher and family man Robert “LaVoy” Finicum, during a roadside ambush.

When the Oregon verdict was announced, Cliven, Ryan, and Ammon Bundy, as well as Payne and Santilli, were immediately transferred to Nevada and kept behind bars to stand trial in Nevada, knocking on the door of indefinite detention and negating the constitutional right to a fair and speedy trial.

That stunning Oregon verdict last fall, and the prior Nevada events that prompted BLM agents to back down, fed speculation that eventually the federal government, down but not out, would return to seek “payback.” That appears to be the case.

The Nevada standoff has made the Bundy family and their supporters emblematic with the plight of Western ranchers and the decline of their livelihoods and storied lifestyle, in the face of massive federal control of U.S. land, particularly in the Western states. In Nevada, for example, the federal government makes a claim to at least 83% of land there.

Mark Anderson is a longtime newsman now working as the roving editor for AFP. Email him at truthhound2@yahoo.com.