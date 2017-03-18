The New World Order in Action, Vol. 1: Globalization, the Brexit Revolution and the Left (Post Election)

This is the first of a three-volume major project which aims to cover all aspects of the New World Order (NWO) of neoliberal globalization, with its effort at full integration of every country in the world into this new order. The phasing out of economic and national sovereignty implied by this process has led to a global popular movement for sovereignty, i.e. self-determination and against globalization.

The rise of the NWO and the role of the Transnational Elite, that is, the network of the economic and political elites which administers it, are examined in the first volume. Furthermore, the mythology used by the elites as well as by the globalist “Left” is examined.

It was the full integration of the Left into the new order, which has led to its political bankruptcy and the rise of a neo-nationalist movement, embraced by most of the victims of globalization and particularly the working class that used to support the Left. The need for a struggle for national as well as social liberation has become imperative today.

In the following volumes it will be shown how the use of economic and military violence in the Middle East and Europe was successfully used for the full integration into the NWO of Iraq, Libya, Syria, as well as Ukraine and Greece.

Softcover, 354 pages