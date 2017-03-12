“Google

Thorn 1 - A Compilation Of American Free Press Articles By Victor Thorn

Thorn 2 - A Compilation Of American Free Press Articles By Victor Thorn

Thorn 3 - A Compilation Of American Free Press Articles By Victor Thorn

HILLARY (AND BILL) THE SEX VOLUME

HILLARY (AND BILL) THE DRUGS VOLUME

HILLARY (AND BILL) THE MURDER VOLUME

The CLINTONS’ WAR on WOMEN

Angry White Male

CONFESSIONS of an ILLUMINATI: The Whole Truth About the Illuminati and the New World Order (Volume I)

CONFESSIONS of an ILLUMINATI: The Time of Revelation and Tribulation Leading Up to 2020 (Volume II )

AND I SUPPOSE WE DIDN’T GO TO THE MOON, EITHER?: The Beatles, the Holocaust, and other mass illusions

NOBODY DIED at SANDY HOOK: It was a FEMA Drill to Promote Gun Control

And NOBODY DIED In BOSTON, EITHER: State-sponsored Terrorism with Hollywood Special Effects



Babylon's Banksters

A Brief History of Secret Societies

EAGLES are GATHERING

AFP 52 issues Delivered

News Ticker

The Bilderbergers: Puppet-Masters of Power?

March 12, 2017 chris Bookstore 0

The Bilderbergers: Puppet-Masters of Power? An Investigation into Claims of Conspiracy at the Heart of Politics, Business, and the Media

Since 1954, a discrete and select group of wealthy and powerful individuals have attended a private, yearly conference to discuss matters of their choosing. This group represents European and North American elites, as well as new talent and rising stars, from the worlds of politics, business, media, academia, the military and even royalty, and has included household names such as Margaret Thatcher, Henry Kissinger, and Prince Philip. In recent years, their numbers have featured David Cameron, Tony Blair, Angela Merkel, Bill Clinton, and David Rockefeller. They are “the Bilderbergers,” named for the hotel where their secret gatherings were first hosted.

Investigative writer Gerhard Wisnewski explores the numerous claims of conspiracy that swirl around the group, revealing names of participants, their agendas, and their goals. The scene opens in the sun-kissed seaside resort of Vouliagmeni, Greece, where Wisnewski tries to observe and report on a Bilderberg conference. He soon attracts aggressive, unwanted attention from police and undercover security, and it is made abundantly clear he is not welcome.

From this rude introduction, Wisnewski works backward to the founding of the Bilderbergers in 1954 by a shadowy Jesuit with secret service allegiances. Examining records and hidden reports, the author uncovers the true history of the organization, alliances among key individuals, and their common interests.

Softcover, 288 pages

image_print

Copyright © 2017 | American Free Press. All Rights Reserved.

AFP eNewsletter Signup

American Conspiracy Files

Christian America Ministries

Liberty Stickers

The Lost Tomb of King Arthur

The Healing Power of Energized Water



The Tyrannical Rule of the U.S. Supreme Court

Pure Water


Beat the IRS


Gideon's Elite


Barnes Review


Donate to AFP


AFP Bookstore