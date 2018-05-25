Radical Leftists Spend Big on Local Elections

By AFP Staff

A new report by The Los Angeles Times sheds light on why globalist slash-and-burn speculator George Soros along with a half-dozen leftist groups is spending millions of dollars on candidates running for district attorneys up and down the state of California. According to the Times, the wealthy left-wing activists want to undercut average voters when it comes to issues like illegal immigration and crime.

Here’s what the Times reported earlier today:

The effort is part of a years-long campaign by liberal groups to reshape the nation’s criminal justice system. New York billionaire George Soros headlines a consortium of private funders, the American Civil Liberties Union and other social justice groups and Democratic activists targeting four of the 56 district attorney positions up for election on June 5. Five other California candidates are receiving lesser support.

The Times reported that the donations from the leftist groups, in most cases, surpassed by a significant margin donations coming from local police and citizen groups and businesses that would prefer law and order over policies touted by so-called social justice warriors.

“These people who want to create their own social policy are not worthy of the office,” former Los Angeles County District Attorney Steve Cooley told the Times. “If they win in San Diego or Sacramento, L.A. is next.”

Soros, who lives in New York and is not a U.S. citizen, has given $1.5 million of his own money to a political action committee in California to fund the campaign of Geneviéve Jones-Wright, who is running for San Diego district attorney. If Ms. Jones-Wright wins, as the city’s top prosecutor she would be more worried about creating a “police misconduct unit” to police the police than in dealing with the illegal immigration problem southern California is facing or gang violence.