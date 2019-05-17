Smeared Kentucky Teen Continues Quest for Justice, Adds NBC to Massive Lawsuit

Smeared Teen’s Legal Team Adds NBC to Massive Lawsuit

By Donald Jeffries

Lawyers for Nicholas Sandmann, the courageous Covington, Ky. teenager who was smeared so unfairly a few months back by mainstream media and reckless celebrities, have filed another lawsuit. In early May, Sandmann’s attorneys sued NBC/Universal and MSNBC for $275 million. “Washington Post, CNN, and now NBC/MSNBC. The journey for justice for Nicholas Sandmann and for media accountability continues,” lead attorney L. Lin Wood tweeted. “More to follow. False accusers should not rest easy.”

In addition to filing earlier lawsuits against The Washington Post and CNN, Sandmann’s legal team has sent out dozens of letters to national media outlets and public figures, requesting that evidence such as internal emails be preserved for their potential value.

“In short, the false and defamatory gist of NBCUniversal’s collective reporting conveyed to its viewers and readers that Nicholas was the face of an unruly hate mob of hundreds of white racist high school students who physically assaulted, harassed, and taunted two different minority groups engaged in peaceful demonstrations, preaching, song, and prayer,” a complaint provided to the press by Sandmann’s attorneys stated. Wood’s associate, attorney Todd McMurtry, tweeted “The facts of the suit show the anti-Trump narrative NBC pushed so hard.”

“NBCUniversal created a false narrative by portraying the ‘confrontation’ as a ‘hate crime’ committed by Nicholas,” the newest lawsuit reads, and refers to Sandmann as “an easy target for NBCUniversal to advance its anti-Trump agenda because he was a 16-year-old white, Catholic student who had attended the Right to Life March that day and was wearing a MAGA cap at the time of the incident, which he had purchased earlier in the day as a souvenir.”

McMurtry has hinted that the Associated Press and HBO could be the next to be sued.

Last month, The Washington Post filed to dismiss the Sandmanns’ $250 million lawsuit lodged against them. CNN was hardly contrite in its response to being sued.

Attorney Lin Wood tweeted, “CNN does not apologize to Nicholas Sandmann, does not acknowledge its violations of journalistic standards, does not admit its sources lied, and does not acknowledge its bias. Much more is required to begin to right the wrong.”

In one of its first stories about the incident, The Washington Post quoted native American Nathan Phillips as saying that he felt “threatened by the teens,” that they “swarmed around him,” and one of them “blocked my way and wouldn’t allow me to retreat.” The paper stood by its coverage, and its lawyers stated, “Newspapers are often unable to publish a complete account of events when they first come to light. Stories often develop over time, as more witnesses emerge.” Laughably, they went on to claim, “Indeed, the Post’s overall coverage—including the articles that the complaint fails to mention—was not only accurate; it was ultimately favorable to him. Why … bring this lawsuit accusing the Post of engaging in ‘a modern-day form of McCarthyism,’ and demanding $250 million in damages— a number chosen, the complaint explains, because it is the price Jeff Bezos paid for the Post in 2013? The inflammatory rhetoric of the Complaint . . . suggests one motive: to strike a blow against the Post’s allegedly ‘biased agenda against President Donald J. Trump.’ ”

The new lawsuit against NBC continues: “NBCUniversal’s attacks on Nicholas included at least fifteen (15) defamatory television broadcasts, six (6) defamatory online articles, and many tweets falsely accusing Nicholas and his Covington Catholic High School (‘CovCath’) classmates of racist acts. NBCUniversal continued to promote its false narrative that Nicholas had instigated a racist confrontation with Phillips long after Phillips was exposed as a fraud whose version of events was not entitled to any credibility by responsible members of the media.”

The lawsuit adds: “Between Jan. 19 and Jan. 27, NBCUniversal unleashed its vast corporate wealth, influence, and power against Nicholas to falsely attack him despite the fact that, at the time, he was a 16-year-old high-school student. Throughout its coverage, NBCUniversal refused to admit the truth that incontrovertible video evidence established that Nicholas, a minor child, did nothing wrong and was instead the victim of two separate groups of adult political activists before becoming the victim of NBCUniversal and the mainstream media.”

NBC recently promoted this demonstrably false narrative again, on an episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” casting some Covington-style teens as bad guys, and a politician clearly based on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) in a heroic role.

These lawsuits come at an especially germane moment, given the alarming increase in online censorship, especially on social media. If Sandmann is able to win under our legal system, it would strike a powerful blow against the irresponsible propaganda being issued incessantly by virtually every organ in the mainstream media, as well as its clueless sycophants in the celebrity world.

More on Nicholas Sandmann, from AFP Issue 19 & 20, April May 6 & 13:

Kentucky Teen Continues Quest for Justice

Catholic student Nicholas Sandmann is unafraid to challenge the world’s biggest fake news outlets!

By Donald Jeffries

The impending legal battle between a Catholic teenager from Kentucky and the most powerful mainstream media outlets in the country is about to heat up. Attorneys Lin Wood and Todd McMurtry have already filed lawsuits for $250 million against The Washington Post and for $275 million against CNN. Other establishment press outlets, hateful celebrities, and Native American elder Nathan Phillips will face legal repercussions as well.

The lawyers for Nick Sandmann, the teen who was confronted by Phillips and maligned as a “racist” in the national media, have posted a powerful new two-minute video, “Nick Sandmann vs Media Giants,” under the hashtag #ReformOurMedia. It begins, “The Washington Post, owned by the richest man in the world, led the print media’s false attacks against Nicholas’s reputation. CNN led the broadcast media’s charge. . . . Both recklessly spread lies about a minor to advance their own financial and political agendas.”

The video accuses the Post and CNN of having “doubled down on their reckless lies” in spite of the clear evidence revealed by raw video footage of the incident. In the new video, the state-run media is accused of propagating “lies that will forever haunt and endanger the life of an innocent young man, lies that further divided our nation. How long will we allow these media giants to tear at the fabric of our lives to further their own agendas? Will they ever be held accountable?” The video closes by declaring that the embattled 16- year-old from Covington High School “has taken a stand for himself and for you,” and vows that his attorneys “will not be stopped until these goliath corporations are held accountable for their lack of journalistic integrity. Until then, no one’s reputation is safe.”

Attorney Wood points out that his young client “did absolutely nothing wrong. If they can get away with this against a 16-year-old boy then we’re all at risk.”

McMurtry recently told Fox Radio that next to be sued are NBC, the Associated Press, HBO and its obnoxious talk show host Bill Maher, who smarmily declared on a Jan. 27 broadcast, “I don’t blame the kid, the smirking kid. I blame lead poisoning and bad parenting. And, oh yeah, I blame the f**king kid. What a little p**ck. Smirk-face! Like that’s not a d**k move at any age to stick your face in this elderly man’s. . . .”

Wood tweeted out in response, “Bill Maher falsely accused Nick Sandmann of sticking his face in ‘this elderly man’s face.’ He vilified Nick by using obscene profanities to describe a 16-year-old. HBO counsel wrote, ‘Any effort to pursue a claim against HBO or Mr. Maher would be frivolous.’ I disagree. Do you?”

McMurtry continued, “But right now we’re looking very carefully at NBC, AP, HBO. And again, HBO is primarily because they carry Bill Maher’s disgusting comments about Nicholas Sandmann. So those probably are the next three defendants.”

This writer interviewed McMurtry on the March 15 “I Protest” radio program. McMurtry explained how he became involved in the case after watching the outrageously biased and inaccurate mainstream media coverage and horrifying personal attacks on the underage Sandmann.

McMurty said that they chose to sue The Washington Post first because, “They were really the first news organization to go from Twitter into the media realm. They went from social media to media.” Regarding CNN, McMurtry stated, “We sued them second because they are, in our view, the largest media organization that did the most damage . . . there’s up to 450 million households worldwide that have CNN.”

McMurtry stood by Sandmann, explaining that “he was put in a difficult situation and I think he behaved perfectly.”

In terms of the media blasting the teenager for his “smirk,” which evokes comparisons to George Orwell’s “facecrime” from 1984, McMurtry maintained that “he was vilified for that. I think that is the definition of Orwellian.”

To date, those who defamed Sandmann and his fellow classmates at Covington Catholic High School have been reticent to apologize or accept responsibility for their inaccurate reporting. The Washington Post reluctantly acknowledged, in terms of its initial coverage, that “Subsequent reporting, a student’s statement, and additional video allow for a more complete assessment of what occurred, either contradicting or failing to confirm accounts provided in that story.”

Attorneys Wood and McMurtry called the response “arrogant” and said that the newspaper “did not have the integrity to unequivocally admit its negligent and reckless violations of fundamental journalistic standards documented by its complete failure to investigate the incident at the National Mall before publishing lies about a child.”

CNN’s tepid response noted it had “reported on a newsworthy event and public discussion about it, taking care to report on additional facts as they developed. . . .”

President Donald Trump, as always busy on Twitter, tweeted out his support for the lawsuits with “Go get them, Nick. Fake News!”

Donald Jeffries is a highly respected author and researcher whose work on the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations and other high crimes of the Deep State has been read by millions of people across the world. Jeffries is also the author of two books currently being sold by the AFP Online Store.