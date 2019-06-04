San Diego 9/11 Truth Group Perseveres

This longstanding gathering of dedicated patriots continues meeting and working to educate the public and demand an honest investigation of the Sept. 11 attacks.

By John Friend

Few 9/11 Truth groups in the country are as active, passionate, and dedicated as the group of citizen activists comprising the San Diegans for 9/11 Truth group based in America’s finest city.

Founded in 2005, the group is dedicated to “uncovering the truth behind the wrongful deaths that took place on Sept. 11, 2001,” according to the group’s official website. “Concerned about evidence that contradicts the official account published in The 9/11 Commission Report, the group is calling for a reopening of the case and an unbiased investigation into the events of 9/11.”

This reporter has been involved with the group since the fall of 2009 after attending one of their monthly meetings, which always takes place on the second Sunday of each month. The group rents the Joyce Beers Community Center, a modest city-owned facility in Hillcrest, a neighborhood in the heart of San Diego, the second largest city in California.

A dedicated core group of activists regularly attend the monthly meetings, as well as other interested persons from across Southern California. The monthly meetings oftentimes feature a special guest speaker or presenter, who is first introduced by a member of the San Diegans for 9/11 Truth group. In recent years, the SD 9/11 Truth group has featured a number of top 9/11 researchers and activists, including Barbara Honegger, Dylan Avery, and Christopher Bollyn, among many others.

9/11 Truth documentaries are also often screened at monthly meetings, and an open discussion or question and answer session follows, which is always lively. Members of the SD 9/11 Truth group are extremely knowledgeable about the events of 9/11, as well as other political and historical topics, making the open discussion period a fast-moving and informative experience.

Franklin Stiles, a key organizer and activist for the SD 9/11 Truth group and a subscriber to this newspaper, spoke with this reporter about the importance of 9/11 Truth and the work the local group does.

“There are many reasons 9/11 is still important and relevant, even now after almost 20 years,” Stiles explained. “This manufactured, uninvestigated, unsolved, heinous crime serves as the pretext and the catalyst for the global war on terror and the control of humanity. We’ve lost civil rights, our privacy, and many other rights, plus we have these unending wars overseas, all based on lies.”

Stiles, like other SD 9/11 Truth activists, has dedicated significant time to researching 9/11 and related topics, as well as engaging in activism and outreach in the community in an attempt to bring the truth to more people.

“The most tragic aspect, as I see it, is a great many people don’t realize that 9/11 represents a genuine existential threat to their and our lives, our society, our country,” Stiles continued. “And now with a greater understanding of the event it becomes apparent that this engineered attack is part of a Jewish, Zionist agenda intended to lead to total global control, loss of national sovereignty, and ultimately the enslavement of humanity. It doesn’t take a lot of research to reach these disturbing and dramatic conclusions.”

Rob Baldwin, another long-time member and activist with the SD 9/11 Truth group who also subscribes to this paper, described the purpose of the 9/11 attack, which he views as instrumental in the advancement of the New World Order agenda.

“The 9/11 event was a major kickoff in regard to moving the New World Order agenda to another level of completion,” Baldwin told this reporter. “As such, we need to watch all that follows. We got to see how important the role of the media was in controlling the fallout from the 9/11 event and stuffing the false-flag exposure before the truth was able to gain traction. We have been fighting an uphill battle ever since.”

In addition to organizing monthly public meetings, the group also engages in activism and public outreach on a regular basis. The SD 9/11 Truth group has had a presence at the annual Earth Day Festival in Balboa Park for years, after having successfully booked a spot at the festival, allowing them to set up a booth with information about 9/11. The group also attends other public events, such as the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade, and regularly conducts outreach efforts near the USS Midway, a major tourist attraction in the heart of downtown San Diego.

“We in the SD 9/11 Truth group feel that since this event was a major push to install the next level of the New World Order, we are a critical component in the defense of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights,” Baldwin noted. “We are committed to continue our efforts in exposing the crimes of our government and associated NWO players. If not us, who else is going to raise awareness of these issues?”

Engaging in public outreach about 9/11 can be a difficult task, given the controversial and emotional nature of the information. Mike Chickey and his wife, Ann, both regular 9/11 Truth activists, try to be as non-confrontational and respectful as possible when interacting with the public.

“My style of public outreach is to try and remain non-confrontational, plant some seeds, so to speak, and let them do their own research,” Mike explained to this reporter. “I never want to pressure them or insult them for not knowing this material.”

Ann is equally as cautious when inter acting with the public and recognizes the importance and gravity of 9/11 Truth.

“It is imperative that people understand what really happened in order to lift this veil of deception that so many of us live under,” she noted. “So many of the folks we interact with have some inherent understanding that something about the official story is not right, but they haven’t looked into it. These are the folks who stop by to check out the boards but end up walking away, shaking their heads in disbelief saying it is too much to absorb. Deception causes inner conflict, it rots the soul, and that is what has happened to the soul of our nation. It is frightening to confront the truth, but once you do, it is the most liberating thing on the planet.”

Despite the challenges, the SD 9/11 Truth group presses on, with yet another monthly meeting scheduled for next month and other plans for activism and public outreach in the near future.

John Friend is a freelance author based in California.