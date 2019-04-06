QAnon: Enemy of the Deep State or Conspiracy Fraud? You Judge

Powers That Be want Americans divided so we won’t unite against them. Is new QAon book intentionally divisive?

By Donald Jeffries

The book QAnon: An Invitation to the Great Awakening, written by a group under the collective pseudonym “WWG1WGA,” (short for “Q” ’s credo “Where We Go One We Go All,” was released on Feb. 26. To say that it has shocked the world of publishing would be a severe understatement. It has already garnered an astounding 463 reviews and soared as high as number four overall in Amazon’s sales rankings. This was in spite of the fact that “Q” supporters such as podcast radio host Jenny Hatch charged, “Purchasers are being denied the ability to leave both video and text reviews. I purchased the book this morning and tried three times to leave a review and was not allowed. I also uploaded a three-minute video that was rejected by Amazon.”

The book quickly caught the attention of the mainstream media, who attacked it with headlines like “ ‘QAnon’ book claiming Democrats eat children is climbing the Amazon charts.” NBC News echoed this with a March 4 story that bemoaned how the book was currently one slot ahead of Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451 in sales ranking, declaring that, “The book claims without evidence a variety of outlandish claims including that prominent Democrats murder and eat children and that the U.S. government created both AIDS and the movie ‘Monsters Inc.’ ”

The story also emphatically stated, “Adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory falsely believe that the world is run by a satanic cabal helmed by former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and that President Donald Trump and special counsel Robert Mueller are secretly working in tandem to eliminate the cabal.”

Vox explained that the book’s astonishing success “rewards quick purchases and fervent reviews not quality content.” Outlets like The Hill grilled Amazon, which declined to comment, regarding the controversial book’s placement on its bestseller list.

The QAnon phenomenon has divided most of the alternative right, with an impressive number of hardcore believers on one side, and an equal number of skeptics on the other. QAnon: An Invitation to the Great Awakening, in the words of one Amazon reviewer of the book, provides “a gentle way for uninformed ‘normies’ to find out what is really going on within the political class that have been ruling over us for decades.”

Some adherents believe that “Q” is, in fact, John F. Kennedy Jr., who faked his death and has gone on to work behind the scenes with his old friend Donald Trump, with a shared goal of draining the swamp. Promoters of “Q” often dismiss doubters with the standard advice to, “Trust the plan.”

Those who think “Q” is some kind of hoax point out the litany of predictions about mass arrests and the like that didn’t transpire on the dates predicted. And, of course, some point out Trump’s perfect record of selecting nothing but swamp creatures for his administration and his backtracking and inconsistency on issues like immigration and ending U.S. involvement in other countries.

QAnon was a hot topic on the popular website “Reddit,” but they banned a discussion board related to QAnon titled “Great Awakening” in September 2018. Reddit also banned 17 other QAnon-focused communities, allegedly because of unspecified threats of violence from “Q” proponents.

Popular YouTube channel host Dustin Nemos is one of those involved with putting The Great Awakening book together. Nemos told this writer, “I’m simply stunned by the tremendous outpouring of love and patriotism surrounding this book. It shows that the time is ready for the truth to win out over the fake news. I’m humbled to have been part of this collaboration.”

The synopsis for the book provided by the authors explains, “QAnon: An Invitation to The Great Awakening tells the history of an anonymous poster on the free-speech websites ‘4Chan’ and then ‘8Chan’ and how he (or perhaps they) built a following of millions of viewers worldwide. With an insider’s knowledge of the battle plan, and “Q” level military intelligence clearance, QAnon’s communications are often cryptic and coded. QAnon is a master of the Socratic method, asking questions and imploring followers to do their own research, to be logical and to think for themselves.”

However one views QAnon, no reasonable person can disagree with the sentiments expressed in an Oct. 5, 2018 “Q drop,” which advised, “They want you divided. Divided by race. Divided by religion. Divided by culture. Divided by class. Divided by political affiliation. Divided you are weak. Together you are strong. This movement challenges their ‘forced’ narrative. This movement challenges people to not simply trust what is being reported. Research for yourself. Think for yourself. Trust yourself. This movement is not about one person or a group of people. WE, the people. Save the Republic!”

