Paris Climate Pact Must Be Stopped

Constitution or not, President Obama created an exorbitant bill for U.S. taxpayers when he signed on to the Paris Agreement within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Just as this article went to press, President Trump announced the U.S. has withdrawn from the agreement. “As of today,” stated Trump, “the United States will cease all implementation of the non-binding Paris Accord and the draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes on our country. This includes ending the implementation of the nationally determined contribution and, very importantly, the Green Climate Fund, which is costing the United States a vast fortune.”

By John Tiffany

Treaties, according to the Constitution (the supreme law of the land), are only to be ratified if approved first by the U.S. Senate. President Barack Obama figured there was no way the Senate would approve the proposed Paris Global Climate Treaty, so he or his string-pullers decided to simply relabel it as the Global Climate Agreement and pretend an obvious treaty was not a treaty.

While campaigning for president, Donald Trump made some very important promises, one of which was to cancel Obama’s phony “ratification” of the global climate treaty. After being elected president, he has been under pressure from “greens” to back off on his promise.

Under Obama, the U.S. pledged $3 billion to the “Green Climate Fund” (GCF) in connection with the unconstitutional treaty or “agreement.” Of this, $1 billion was transferred before he left office. Trump’s budget sets out to block the rest.

Trump stated: “I can say this—we want to be treated fairly. It’s not a fair situation, because [other countries] are paying virtually nothing, and we are paying massive amounts of money.”

Prior to the Paris summit, the so-called “richer” countries committed to mobilize $100 billion of climate finance by 2020. The GCF was set up with $10 billion of initial donations. China, for one, has contributed nothing to the GCF.

Obama atrophied the Senate by making an end run around the Constitution. Trump now has the opportunity to make the Senate great again by canceling the illegal treaty and returning us to due process according to the rule book.

The climate deal itself is meaningless, wrote Oren Cass in Politico on Nov. 29, 2015.

“Emissions reductions are barely on the table at all,” he wrote. “Instead, the talks [were] rigged to ensure an agreement is reached, regardless of how little action countries plan to take.” In other words, the whole thing is a massive, devastating boondoggle.

The agreement would unfairly force the United States to reduce its carbon emissions, while allowing other countries to increase theirs.

In any case, the whole thing would do “nothing to meaningfully decrease global temperatures,” says Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

According to a recent National Economic Research Associates Economic Consulting study, the Paris pact could obliterate $3 trillion of GDP, wipe out 6.5 million American jobs, and cut $7,000 in per capita household income in the U.S. by 2040. Just meeting the 2025 “goals” would wipe out 2.7 million jobs and cut U.S. GDP by $250 billion.

The Paris pact would seriously handicap America in the search for new sources of energy, while Russia is committing financial and military assets to developing the Arctic’s vast mineral deposits, including oil and gas, and China is also exploring and developing resources.



It is not enough and would be unwise to merely seek to renegotiate America’s role in this monstrosity. Trump’s best way forward is to repudiate the pact and insist it be submitted to the Senate, along with his recommendation that they do not ratify it.

If you agree, let Trump know right away how you feel.

John Tiffany is the editor of The Barnes Review history magazine.