NSA Leaked Docs Alleging Russian Hacking Prove Nothing

Official National Security Agency documents supposedly leaked by federal contractor Reality Winner allege that Russian intelligence engaged in a months-long campaign to hack U.S. election systems. However, a close look at the NSA charges show there is a noticeable lack of any evidence to substantiate the claims.

By AFP Staff

“Trust us.” Apparently, that is the basis for the U.S. government claim that the Russian military and its intelligence service hacked U.S. elections systems in order to discredit Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and promote Republican Donald Trump.

News broke of the leaked National Security Agency (NSA) documents on June 6, when “The Intercept,” an online news and commentary website, published them on its website along with a lengthy article summarizing their contents. The article can be found here.

This is how “The Intercept” leads its report:

The top-secret National Security Agency document, which was provided anonymously to The Intercept and independently authenticated, analyzes intelligence very recently acquired by the agency about a months-long Russian intelligence cyber effort against elements of the U.S. election and voting infrastructure. The report, dated May 5, 2017, is the most detailed U.S. government account of Russian interference in the election that has yet come to light.

However, a detailed analysis shows the NSA really provides no evidence of actual hacking on the part of any official Russian agency:

While the document provides a rare window into the NSA’s understanding of the mechanics of Russian hacking, it does not show the underlying “raw” intelligence on which the analysis is based.

In other words, the NSA provides a “how-to” primer on how hackers hack people, but there is nothing definitive linking any Russian agency to an attempted hack.

One thing that is damning in the NSA report touches on something American Free Press has been reporting for years: the vulnerability of electronic voting and the ease with which unsophisticated hackers can go after electronic voting machines.

Ultimately, what we learn from the NSA documents is that this is yet another case of U.S. officials asking Americans to trust them, something that even naive people should be wary of.

“Maybe the real evidence of hacking is with Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction,” a U.S. official, who wanted to remain anonymous, told American Free Press.