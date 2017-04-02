McCain, Graham ‘Furious’ as White House Changes Course on Syria, Assad

According to reports, two warmongering U.S. senators are “furious” that the White House has changed policy in Syria and wants the Syrians themselves to decide their own future rather than have it imposed upon them by the West.

By Roland Smith

Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham, the legislators from Arizona and South Carolina, are reportedly fuming mad that the U.S. is no longer seeking to overthrow Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad. Instead, the White House’s official policy is to let the Syrian people decide their own fate.

On April 30, US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said the White House’s “priority is no longer to sit there and focus on getting Assad out.”

The next day, White House press spokesman Sean Spicer told the press corps: ““We believe that there’s a need to de-escalate violence and to have a political process through which Syrians will decide their own political future….”

Incredibly, despite this good news, McCain and Graham were reportedly “furious” that the U.S. is changing course.

For a number of years now, the U.S. has been funding and arming radical terrorists in Syria and Iraq in an insane attempt to overthrow the stable government of Syria.

Apparently, McCain and Graham have wanted to do to Syria what was done to Libya in 2011. That year, Western powers bombed Libya and funded and armed radical groups. Ultimately, this led to the the brutal, bloody assassination of former Libyan leader Muammar Qadaffi on Oct. 20, 2011. Graphic video of the assassination can be seen online by clicking here.

The two warmongering senators have never met a war they didn’t like—even when it is not in the interests of the U.S. While McCain was in Vietnam as a pilot, Graham, who was in the military, never saw any combat. As a pencil pusher, Graham did paperwork in the U.S. for soldiers, who were being shipped off to wars in the Middle East.

Roland Smith is a writer and lives in Washington, D.C.