Is America Waking Up About 9/11?

More and more people are coming to recognize the real forces behind the Sept. 11 attacks in spite of the most recent anniversary’s “religiously” observed commemorations.

By Dr. Kevin Barrett

The 17th anniversary of the events of Sept.11, 2001 was observed “religiously” by Americans traumatized by that engineered human sacrifice.

Holy relics—including a segment of a steel column displayed in front of CIA headquarters, “survivor tree seedlings” planted in various sacred groves, a 93-foot-tall tower looming over the fake crash site of Flight 93, and a “Ground Zero Flag” raised above the rivers of molten steel flowing through the rubble of the trade towers, then flown again over Saddam’s hidey hole—briefly became foci of idolatrous worship.

By coincidence, both the Islamic and Jewish New Years happened to fall on Sept. 11, 2018, so those Muslim and Jewish observances coincided with the anniversary of the catastrophic event that decisively altered the ongoing religious war between the Abrahamic faiths: the struggle for Palestine.

During the final years of the 20th century and the first eight months of the 21st, Muslims (and their Palestinian Christian and secular allies) seemed to be winning. Israel’s economy was collapsing, with more Jews fleeing than emigrating to Israel. The Intifada—both its nonviolent and armed wings—was succeeding in turning global public opinion toward sympathy with Palestine, even while inflicting enough damage on the settler state to help wreck its dotcom-collapse-damaged economy and convince Jewish Israelis to frantically scurry around looking for second passports and escape options.

During the first half of 2001, as recounted by Naomi Klein in The Shock Doctrine, the increasingly desperate Israeli government suddenly gutted everything else and put all its chips into terror security start-ups. On Sept. 11 they hit the jackpot. The huge financial payoff—together with a PR bonanza that not only gave Israel carte blanche to ruthlessly crush the Palestinians but also allowed the Zionists to drag America into an endless war against Israel’s enemies—saved the self-styled “Jewish State.” Without 9/11, there would be no Israel in 2018. Instead, thanks to its September coup, Israel not only still exists, it owns America and effectively rules the world.

So 9/11 was an existential godsend for Israel. No other nation benefited.

The above-described facts, together with a mountain of circumstantial and hard evidence, makes it clear that, as Laurent Guyénot’s recent article on the website “Unz.com” puts it, “9/11 was an Israeli job.” Yet until recently most of the 9/11 truth movement was averse to confronting the issue head-on. Accusations of anti-Semitism effectively discouraged that line of inquiry.

During the past few years, that situation has changed. Today, when you say “Israel did it,” hardly anyone in the truth movement bats an eyelash.

I know this from personal experience. This year, once again, I was invited to speak at the biggest annual 9/11 truth event: the 9/11 Film Festival, held every year at the Grand Lake Theater in Oakland, Calif. And once again, I mentioned Israel’s culpability for the September 2001 atrocities—with no objection from the organizers or audience. One unstable individual did picket outside the theater with a sign reading “Barrett Is a Bigot” but got a chilly reception.

I spoke about KPFA radio’s recent decision to ban Pacifica’s best radio host, Bonnie Faulkner of “Guns and Butter,” and erase her decades of archives. The ban was triggered by a recent “Guns and Butter” show featuring Alan Sabrosky, former director of strategic studies at the U.S. Army War College. Sabrosky is well known among 9/11 truth seekers for coming on my radio show in 2010 to announce that “9/11 was a Mossad operation, period.” During his June 2018 talk broadcast on “Guns and Butter,” Sabrosky briefly expressed support for holocaust revisionism. That, along with his Israel-did-9/11 views, was apparently more than the Berkeley Zionists could tolerate.

Despite an accelerating Zionist-led censorship campaign, whose targets include American Free Press, more and more people are rediscovering 9/11 and other “deep events.” One of the most notable is former American Conservative publisher Ron Unz. After tiptoeing around the issue in radio interviews and private conversations with me this year, Unz came out for 9/11 truth, including the Israel-did-it hypothesis, in an article titled “American Pravda: 9/11 Conspiracy Theories” shortly before this year’s anniversary.

Ordinary people also seem to be waking up. On Sept. 10, when I told the Transportation Security Administration officer examining my bags “never forget 9/11 was an inside job,” she nodded affirmatively and expressed support for the truth movement. The young desk clerk at my Bay Area hotel went a step further. When I brought up the subject of 9/11, he said, completely unsolicited, “I’ve always suspected Israel did it.”

So even though the Truth Movement’s leading professional groups, the Architects & Engineers and the Lawyers’ Committee, sponsored events in New York and Washington, D.C. this year without naming any suspects, more and more Americans know who will be the primary target of any real investigation.

Kevin Barrett, Ph.D., is an Arabist-Islamologist scholar and one of America’s best-known critics of the War on Terror. From 1991 through 2006, Dr. Barrett taught at colleges and universities in San Francisco, Paris, and Wisconsin. In 2006, however, he was attacked by Republican state legislators who called for him to be fired from his job at the University of Wisconsin-Madison due to his political opinions.