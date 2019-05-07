Impeachment Only Way to Beat Trump?

Now that the Mueller report has failed in its mission of derailing the president, Democrats, the fake news media, and GOP insiders are colluding on an impeachment strategy. Is this the only way for them to get rid of President Trump?

By Donald Jeffries

The report by special counsel Robert Mueller concluded that there is no evidence that Donald Trump “colluded” with Russian figures to rig the 2016 presidential election. This hasn’t even slightly deterred those who want him impeached. The New York Times, flagship newspaper of the Deep State, ran an April 25 story headlined, “The Danger in Not Impeaching Trump.” Written by veteran establishment toady Elizabeth Drew, it advised Congress that despite being politically risky, it “has a responsibility to act.”

Never has the mainstream media called for the impeachment of a president so openly. Last month, The Atlantic proclaimed, “Impeach Donald Trump.” CBS News is all in on this effort, having run a recent in-depth analysis of what it would take to get an impeachment. Even seemingly friendly Fox News is asking, “Is Trump Trying to Get Impeached?”

Democratic presidential nominee Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) tweeted, after the release of the Mueller report, that “the House should initiate impeachment proceedings against the president of the United States.” Fellow senator and presidential contender, Kamala Harris (Calif.), advocates impeachment as well. Former Trump transition team member J.W. Verret and establishment Republican William Weld also believe Trump should be impeached.

Democratic Party leaders like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) are more cautious, almost certainly aware of the fact that a recent poll from Trump-friendly Politico found that only 34% of Americans support impeaching Trump. Trump, confident as always, maintains that he is “not even a little bit” worried about the prospect of impeachment.

Those who want Trump impeached are remarkably vague about exactly what he’s done that warrants it. Some have floated out the notion that while Trump didn’t commit any tangible obstruction of justice, he is nevertheless guilty of “impeachable obstruction,” whatever that is. Trump’s most vociferous opponents seem to simply want him to “go away,” and they aren’t very particular about how this might be accomplished. Much as they hate him primarily because of his volatile personality, they irrationally believe he should be impeached because they find him offensive, “hateful,” a “racist” etc.

In 1998, President Bill Clinton became only the second chief executive in the history of the United States to be impeached by the House of Representatives. He was impeached on two charges, perjury and obstruction of justice, relating to his illicit affair with young White House intern Monica Lewinsky. The establishment press had a remarkably different perspective on Clinton’s impeachment, consistently portraying it as a partisan Republican sideshow. In fact, they even refused to televise the live proceedings from the impeachment trial in the Senate, an incredibly rare and historical event. Unlike Richard Nixon, who resigned before he could be impeached, Clinton has been treated with near reverence since completing his two terms in office.

While any potential impeachment charges against Trump are nebulous at best, in the recent past other presidents have committed far more tangible, potentially impeachable offenses. Former populist Rep. Dennis Kucinich (D-Ohio) strongly advocated impeaching President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney for the “weapons of mass destruction” lie that led to the pointless and disastrous Iraq War. Kucinich leveled 35 charges in all against Bush and Cheney, including the capture and treatment of prisoners of war, domestic spying and wiretapping, and even questions about 9/11.

There were persistent threats of impeachment against Barack Obama, with no less than The Washington Post headlining a 2014 article, “How President Obama Will Be Impeached.” Most of these efforts, which were spearheaded by groups like Lyndon Larouche’s political action committee, revolved around the questionable circumstances of Obama’s birth and the Benghazi scandal. Compared to the identity politics-driven campaign to impeach Trump, the cases against both Bush and Obama certainly seem to have had far more validity.

While Nixon is still regularly equated with using the powers of his office to target political opponents, the reality is quite different. The mainstream media and court historians still trot out Nixon’s anemic “enemies list,” while ignoring Obama’s far more lengthy “kill list” of his opponents. As writer Monica Crowley said, “Article II of the articles of impeachment against Richard Nixon was just the simple fact that he talked about and suggested the potential use of the IRS against one or two political opponents.” In reality, presidents starting with Franklin D. Roosevelt have routinely used the IRS to target their political opposition.

Democrats have subpoenaed the full Mueller report, thinking it will somehow bolster their impeachment campaign. Apparently unaware of the conclusions of the Mueller report, wildly overhyped young Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (DN. Y.) tweeted in response to it, “Mueller’s report is clear in pointing to Congress’s responsibility in investigating obstruction of justice by the president.”

Considering the perpetual corruption within our executive branch, it would be laughable to impeach Trump over so many other worthy contenders.

Donald Jeffries is a highly respected author and researcher whose work on the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations and other high crimes of the Deep State has been read by millions of people across the world. Jeffries is also the author of two books currently being sold by the AFP Online Store.