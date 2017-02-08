Google Ads Drops AFP’s Website Over ‘Content’

chris

On Feb. 6, AFP’s web staff received a notice that Google had arbitrarily disabled our ad account for AFP’s website due to several pages that reportedly contained content that violated Google’s terms of service. Google’s move smacks of censorship as AFP has never encouraged “violence” or “hate,” yet Google’s overlords decided to ban AFP anyway.

By AFP Staff

Google has decided to cancel AFP’s advertising account over “content.” This means that the limited number of Google ads that we have posted on the site will no longer function.

This is part of the email notice that we received from Google, which reads in part:

Google believes strongly in the freedom of expression, but also recognizes the need to protect the quality of the AdSense network for users, advertisers, and publishers. Google ads may not be placed on pages that contain harassing or bullying content, or on content that incites hatred or promotes violence against individuals or groups based on race or ethnic origin, religion, disability, gender, age, veteran status, or sexual orientation/gender identity. Additionally, Google ads may not appear on content that incites or advocates for harm against an individual or group. However, pages containing educational, documentary, historical, scientific, or artistic content related to such subjects are permitted to participate in AdSense.

“Google believes strongly in the freedom of expression”—well at least they have a sense of humor!

The email also stated that this decision is “final.”

We wanted to see if this decision was indeed final, so we contacted Google via a text chat with one “Selena M.”:

Selena M, 2:34 PM: Okay, found the violation information. The site had ads removed for being against our policy on content that advocates against an individual, group, or organization The violation is site wide and related to lots of content on your site which is why the violation can’t be appealed AFP, 2:36 PM: So then the account for that site is closed forever then. Selena M, 2:37 PM: Not your account. Just that site. AFP, 2:37 PM: So there is no way at all to get adsense on americanfreepress.net again? Selena M, 2:40 PM: That’s right

Apparently, Google has now decided to censor news sites. How many other websites have been affected by this? This is blatant censorship in broad daylight.

Many of you may not know a thing about Google and its advertising program, called Adsense.

Google is a multimedia company that offers money to website owners to place ads in their content. Google is the leader in the field of online advertising, and many sites rely on this revenue. There are other players in this space, but Google is the dominant force. To be cut off from this revenue could severely harm independent bloggers and alternative news websites.

Thankfully AFP has built multiple revenue streams. However any lost revenue makes it difficult to the bills.

The rule of thumb that we normally use is to avoid Google at all costs. We use a very private search engine called startpage.com to do our searches, which does not track your searches. We suggest you use this or similar private search sites as well.

Please spread the word to everyone you know about this anti-American organization. This and other globalist creations such as Facebook need to be shut down.