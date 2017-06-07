Five Things to Remember For Comey’s Testimony Tomorrow

Here, American Free Press provides a bit of comprehensive background, not commonly offered by the mainstream media, to remind readers of some of the events that have led up to the present state of affairs, in order to be able to put in context tomorrow’s highly anticipated testimony of former FBI Director James Comey on the “Russian election hacking scandal.”
By AFP Staff
James Comey, the FBI director who was fired by President Donald Trump on May 9, is scheduled to testify at 10 a.m. Eastern Time tomorrow, June 8, before the Senate Intelligence Committee. The mainstream media has been promoting Comey’s appearance before the Republican-led committee, hoping that what he will drop bombshells concerning allegations that Russia had hacked U.S. voting systems before last year’s presidential election in an effort to help Trump and undermine Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
Bug Out While You Still Can! Learn More…
Here are five things that everyone should know before Comey speaks tomorrow.
- While the Senate Intelligence Committee is run by Republicans, it is hardly friendly to Trump. Establishment Republicans have never been friendly to Trump, because, while campaigning, Trump was able to tap into anger among rank-and-file Republicans and humiliated Beltway insiders, including many neoconservative Republicans. This was demonstrated during the May 7 Senate Intelligence hearing, when Republican and Democrat senators grilled top intelligence figures not over the U.S. war on terror or the recent terror attacks in Europe; rather, they repeatedly pressed the officials over unfounded charges of Russian hacking and interference in U.S. elections.
- Despite the nearly constant reporting on allegations of Russian hacking and interference in the recent presidential election, neither Democrats nor Republicans have been able to provide any evidence to support their claims. Americans are asked to simply “trust” them that somewhere, out there in Washington, some anonymous intelligence official has something damning on Trump and his associates.
- Comey was already on his way out when Trump fired him on May 9. Before Comey became the darling of the Washington press corps and the Democrats, he was hated by the liberal establishment for spilling the beans on Hillary Clinton and her illegal activities. In his now-infamous statement on July 5, 2016, Comey said Mrs. Clinton and her staff were “extremely careless” and irresponsible with secret emails, but that “we did not find clear evidence that Secretary Clinton or her colleagues intended to violate laws governing the handling of classified information.. . . ” On June 8, the media expects Comey will provide key revelations and advance the calls for impeaching Trump, something that the establishment in Washington has wanted since Trump took office on Jan. 20.
- Early reports indicate that Comey will admit that Trump asked him to let the investigation of Trump’s former national security advisor, Gen. Michael Flynn, go. In February 2017, Flynn resigned following news reports that Flynn had not told White House officials about a phone conversation he’d had with the Russian ambassador. The National Security Agency had reportedly eavesdropped on that conversation, and Flynn’s name was outed to Obama administration officials. Flynn’s name was then leaked to the press by someone inside the intelligence community. Flynn has so far complied with subpoenas from House and Senate investigators. On June 6, he turned over 600 pages of documents related to his business dealings. However, it’s worth noting that, even after months of investigation, Flynn has still not been accused of—let alone been indicted for—committing any crimes.
- Finally, it’s worth remembering that the whole Russia-Trump investigation led by Comey started thanks to the now-discredited opposition research document penned by former British spy Christopher Steele, which Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) turned over to the FBI. This is the research document that alleged Trump and his associates repeatedly met with Russian agents during the presidential campaign and that the Russians had incriminating intelligence on Trump that they could use to blackmail him. The FBI reportedly wasted millions of taxpayers’ dollars investigating the spurious claims in the dossier, only to dismiss it. Since then there have been multiple lawsuits filed by people named in the document against news organizations that promoted it.
Leave a Reply