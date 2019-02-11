Famed GOP Operative Targeted by Mueller’s Deep State Goons

In an outrageous pre-dawn SWAT-style raid, Roger Stone was arrested as if he was a violent fugitive determined to flee. The seven-count indictment Mueller has finally concocted features charges of lying to Congress and obstruction of justice.

By Donald Jeffries

Roger Stone was scheduled to be on this writer’s radio show on Friday, Jan. 25. As it turned out, the events of that morning made his appearance impossible.

In a pre-dawn SWAT-style raid on Stone’s Fort Lauderdale, Fla. home, America’s militarized police force dragged the 66-year-old and his 72-year-old wife outside in their nightclothes. Stone was not a dangerous serial killer. He was not wanted for any violent crime. He had instead been indicted the previous day by a grand jury on extremely spurious process charges as part of Robert Mueller’s Deep State-fueled witch hunt into Russian “collusion” in the 2016 presidential election.

“At the crack of dawn, 29 FBI agents arrived at my home with 17 vehicles, with lights flashing, when they could have contacted my lawyer,” Stone declared after a court appearance later that Friday.

“A SWAT team, searching the house, scaring his wife, scaring his dogs—it was completely unnecessary,” Stone’s attorney Bruce Rogow said. “A telephone call would have done the job, and he would have appeared. Mr. Stone has nothing to hide.”

Rogow accurately called the arrest a “spectacle,” and the charade continued in the hearing later that day in a Fort Lauderdale courthouse, where the nonviolent political operative was shackled around the waist, wrist, and ankles.

The seven-count indictment, featuring charges of lying to Congress and obstruction of justice, continued to push the fantasy that shadowy, unnamed Russian figures hacked into emails from the Democratic National Committee (DNC), and then shared them with WikiLeaks. As always, what was revealed in those emails is glossed over by our toothless, state-controlled mainstream media. The very real collusion to deny Bernie Sanders the Democratic Party nomination, in order to benefit Deep State queen Hillary Clinton, has been twisted and distorted into “Russians” conspiring with Trump officials to deny Clinton the presidency. Julian Assange has all but named former DNC staffer Seth Rich as the individual who leaked the emails, before he was murdered for no logical motive in Washington, D.C.

The militarized assault on Stone’s residence evoked memories of the government attack on the Branch Davidians’ group home (repeatedly referred to as a “compound” in the fake news media) in 1993. The pre-dawn timing reminded the few Americans left who understand real history of the kind of tyranny that was routine under President Abraham Lincoln.

While there was little criticism of the armed attack in the kept press, President Donald Trump took to Twitter and proclaimed, “Greatest witch hunt in the history of our country! No collusion! Border coyotes, drug dealers, and human traffickers are treated better. Who alerted CNN to be there?” Trump referred to the extremely suspicious fact that the most overtly anti-Trump media outlet had seemingly been tipped off about the raid, and were on hand at such an uncustomary hour to capture exclusive, dramatic footage.

Many conservatives were justifiably outraged.

“You don’t have to be a Roger Stone fan to be horrified by the stunt the FBI pulled off in conspiring with CNN this morning,” Jordan Schachtel of Blaze TV tweeted. “The completely unnecessary raid is a routine that is straight out of a third-world police state. There is no defense of such an excessive show of force.”

This was nothing new during Mueller’s swamp-supported “investigation.” A source had told Fox News, during the earlier raid on former Trump associate Paul Manafort, that the dozen agents involved were “designed to intimidate.” Former U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia Joseph diGenova stated, “I am appalled that the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI have permitted a vindictive use of arrest in a non-violent case with a defendant who was willing to surrender.”

The establishment, as always, rallied around the Deep State flag. “It is no conspiracy,” longtime television talking head and legal analyst Greta Van Susteren assured the masses on Twitter. An unnamed federal law enforcement source told Fox News that the operation was “standard” and “nothing out of the ordinary.” The New Republic headlined a story “The False Martyrdom of Roger Stone.” Other outlets mocked the “selective outrage” on the right. The cretinous John Podesta gloated in a Washington Post article that, “I admit I smiled when Roger Stone’s arrest was announced. . . .” Many reports used the disparaging term “dirty trickster” in describing Stone.

Stone remained defiant.

“I’m 66 years old,” he said following his arrest. “I do not own a gun, I do not have a valid passport, I have no prior criminal record, I’m charged with nonviolent process crimes. I believe this is a politically motivated investigation. There is no circumstance whatsoever under which I will bear false witness against the president, nor will I make up lies.”

Donald Jeffries is a highly respected author and researcher whose work on the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations and other high crimes of the Deep State has been read by millions of people across the world. Jeffries is also the author of two books currently being sold by the AFP Online Store.