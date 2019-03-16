Enviro-Hypocrites Want You to Suffer While They Party

The Left’s darling Green New Deal is backed by lying politicos and gas-guzzling stars.

By Donald Jeffries

The newest mainstream media darling, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), is demonstrating that she can be just as hypocritical as any virtue-signaling Hollywood celebrity. While actors like Leonardo DiCaprio fly in on their private jets to lecture the unwashed masses about leaving too big a carbon footprint, Ocasio-Cortez has now been caught in close proximity to a hamburger, which was being consumed by her chief of staff. This would not normally be cause for concern, but Ocasio-Cortez had only recently caused one of her continuous furors by insinuating that Americans need to eat fewer hamburgers in order to stop climate change.

The young freshman congressional representative had previously complained about the flatulence produced by cows. Ocasio-Cortez reacted to pictures taken of the controversial meal and published online by saying the photographer was “creepy.”

The much-ballyhooed Green New Deal associated with Ocasio-Cortez, who was literally unknown to the world six months ago when she was working as a waitress, is estimated to come with a price tag of at least $7 trillion. It calls for completely stopping the use of fossil fuels and meeting “100% of the power demand in the United States through clean, renewable, and zero-emission energy sources” within 10 years. It also has the wildly ambitious goal of replacing or upgrading every single building in the country.

Even union leaders who are normally loyal to Democrats predict that many industries would experience catastrophic job losses under the plan. Classical liberal Naomi Wolf wrote recently that the Green New Deal “is 60% green and 40% giant non-transparent blank checks to unions, ‘vulnerable and frontline communities,’ and geoengineering venture capitalists, as well as huge interventions in healthcare, capitalism, and housing that have not been voted for and that have nothing to do with climate change.”

Wolf took the time to read through the entire proposal, and as a result of the criticism, Ocasio-Cortez quickly disavowed that original version. Wolf especially noted the funneling of vast sums of money to financial institutions, as well as the implementation of a national smart grid, which has huge implications for those concerned with government surveillance and an increasing lack of privacy. Wolf also decried the large funding for geoengineering, and an option for no public oversight, which should appall the remaining civil libertarians in America. Finally, and perhaps most interestingly, the Green New Deal calls for vast appropriations to be channeled to the Federal Reserve.

Showing how the continuous publicity from the mainstream media is inflating her ego, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “Yup. If you don’t like the #GreenNewDeal, then come up with your own ambitious, on-scale proposal to address the global climate crisis. Until then, we’re in charge—and you’re just shouting from the cheap seats.”

This author has addressed the issue of liberal hypocrisy in previous writings. The implied refrain behind the Green New Deal, and in fact behind the entire “climate change” agenda, is that the average American must “sacrifice” to save the planet. Meanwhile, Barbra Streisand can spend $22,000 annually to water her expansive lawn and gardens, Harrison Ford can own seven airplanes and brag, “I often fly up the coast for a cheeseburger,” and Barack Obama can not only fly to a climate change conference in a private jet but then use a 14-car convoy.

Outspoken liberal director James Cameron, known to call those who doubt climate change “boneheads” that he’d like to “shoot it out with,” doesn’t have a single energy-saving feature in his three humongous homes.

Former Beatle Paul McCartney once had his Lexus hybrid (gifted to him by the company, a routine bit of entitlement from which the 1% benefit) flown from Japan to the United Kingdom.

The National Center for Public Policy Research reported that the guru of “climate change,” former Vice President Al Gore, used over 20 times more energy to power his home from August 2016 to July 2017 than the average American household.

Actor Mark Ruffalo exemplifies the liberal mindset, as he angrily claimed such criticism “defies the spirit” of the environmental movement and maintained, “Anyone who attacks Leonardo DiCaprio is either a coward or an ideologue.”

Co-founder of Greenpeace Patrick Moore, who long ago left the organization saying it had been “hijacked by eco-fascists,” blasted Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter, calling her out as a “pompous little twit.”

Wrote Moore: “You don’t have a plan to grow food for 8 billion people without fossil fuels, or get food into the cities. Horses? If fossil fuels were banned every tree in the world would be cut down for fuel for cooking and heating. You would bring about mass death.”

Every reasonable person wants to protect the environment. We all want clean air and water. Diverting taxpayer funds to corporations and our counterfeit central bank, while demanding that average Americans living paycheck to paycheck “sacrifice” some more, isn’t the way to do that.

Donald Jeffries is a highly respected author and researcher whose work on the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations and other high crimes of the Deep State has been read by millions of people across the world. Jeffries is also the author of two books currently being sold by the AFP Online Store.