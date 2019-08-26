Documents Expose FBI Witch-Hunt

A judge has finally gotten the Department of Justice and FBI to release “302 reports,” which show James Comey was running an illegal op against Donald Trump.

By Donald Jeffries

Newly released FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) documents reveal that James Comey’s FBI was running a secret counterintelligence effort against the Trump presidential campaign in the summer of 2016 while repeatedly deceiving the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) by wiretapping a Trump campaign associate.

FBI Director Christopher Wray’s efforts to obstruct and obfuscate for the past year, in the face of a federal lawsuit, ultimately failed. A federal court ordered the FBI and Justice Department to produce what are referred to as “302 reports,” summarizing FBI interviews conducted with former top DOJ official Bruce Ohr. The “302 reports” reveal, among other things, that Ohr had warned the FBI and DOJ repeatedly that ex-British spy Christopher Steele was extremely biased against Donald Trump, the target of their investigation.

The infamous Steele dossier, which included the lurid allegations that Trump had participated in perverted sexual activities, was the primary basis for the counterintelligence campaign against Trump, launched by Obama administration officials on July 31, 2016. Both the FBI and DOJ withheld from the FISC these warnings of bias and unverified information. Also concealed was the fact that the Steele dossier had been funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. This highly unreliable dossier also triggered the surveillance warrant against former Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.

Although the FBI fired Steele for leaking and lying to the media, both the FBI and the DOJ represented Steele as “reliable” to the judge. The court was also never informed that Ohr’s wife, an employee of Fusion GPS, had participated in the anti-Trump efforts. Ohr had revealed his wife’s employer to Congress, because, in his words, “I wanted the FBI to be aware of any possible bias.”

On July 5, 2016, Comey announced, during a nationally televised press conference, that Hillary Clinton had been exonerated of any crimes for her mishandling of thousands of classified documents. On the same day she was cleared by Comey, the campaign against Trump officially began.

At almost the same time as Comey made his announcement, a representative from Comey’s FBI, Agent Michal Gaeta, was meeting in London with Steele, who revealed the contents of his initial June 20, 2016 “dossier” memo to the agent. Gaeta was stunned by the dossier, and declared, “I have to report this to headquarters.” Later that month, on July 30, Ohr met with Steele at Washington, D.C.’s Mayflower Hotel, resulting in Ohr arranging a meeting with FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and Lisa Page, a lawyer for the Bureau who worked directly with Gaeta.

The 302 reports corroborate Ohr’s secret congressional testimony, when he told lawmakers that he had specifically counseled both McCabe and Page that the information in the “dossier” was highly dubious and driven by Steele’s hatred for Trump. At one point during his testimony, the transcript reveals Ohr saying, “I told them that Steele was desperate that Donald Trump not get elected.” He also pointedly told the FBI duo to consider that it was the Clinton campaign that was financially underwriting the dossier, which should obviously undermine its credibility given the inherent political motives. Ohr testified that he cautioned them, “These guys were hired by somebody . . . who’s related to the Clinton campaign.”

After his July 30 meeting with Steele, Ohr shared the same information with three DOJ prosecutors. Two of them, Andrew Weissmann and Zainab Ahmad, were later hired by Robert Mueller as part of his team that escalated the investigation of Trump beyond the FBI and DOJ. Instead of investigating Clinton and her confederates, the FBI used the Steele dossier to target Trump despite a lack of any credible evidence.

Ohr also shared his impressions of the dossier with Peter Strzok and Joe Pientka of the FBI. The 302 reports also show that Comey and his FBI kept using Steele as a confidential source even after he’d been fired by the Bureau. Steele fed the FBI his fanciful reports through May of 2017, months after the inauguration of Donald Trump. The FBI actually set up an “information laundering scheme,” whereby the bogus information would pass through a series of hands, in order to obscure Steele as the original source. While all this was going on, James Comey kept reassuring Trump that he wasn’t being investigated.

John Solomon of The Hill reported that the FBI had developed a “spread-sheet like document,” 90% of which lacked any proof. When James Comey was fired, he helped to spark the special counsel investigation headed by Robert Mueller, which certainly appears to have been the second part of a genuine witch hunt against Trump.

None of this Deep State chicanery appears to have anything to do with “Russia.”

