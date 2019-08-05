Death By Prescription

Weaponized opioids are at the core of the real white genocide.

By Dr. Kevin Barrett

Are people of European descent an endangered species? That is what white nationalists claim. They argue that wealthy elites are conspiring to “replace” white people with Asian, Middle Eastern and African immigrants.

People of European descent are indeed in severe demographic decline worldwide. Patrick Buchanan’s The Death of the West* presciently sounded the alarm: “Between 2000 and 2050 . . . 100 million people of European stock will vanish from the Earth. In 1960, people of European ancestry were one-fourth of the world’s population; in 2000, they were one-sixth; in 2050, they will be one tenth. These are the statistics of a vanishing race.”

The U.S census bureau has confirmed Buchanan’s worst fears. Its statistics for 2017, released in 2018, show that for the first time ever, the white American population is in absolute—not just relative—decline. Today, there are already fewer white children, in all age groups from zero to nine, than nonwhite children. And America’s liberal elites are fine with that. According to a Brookings Institution report: “The good news for the nation is that white aging and potential future declines will be countered by gains in racial minorities.”

But do anti-white elites really want to “replace” people of European descent? In my opinion, there is little evidence that they care about race. A better explanation can be summarized in one word: greed. Big business wants mass immigration to keep wages low. They would rather import cheaper workers, in every job category from vegetable picking to computer programming than pay the higher wages native-born Americans require. They aren’t interested in race; they are only interested in maximizing their profits. So they make sure that plenty of cheap labor keeps flowing through our porous borders. It just so happens that the only sources of cheap labor are in Latin America, Asia, and Africa. So when Brookings says it is “good news” that white Americans are being replaced, it isn’t because they hate white people. Brookings simply recognizes the economy’s need for young working people, of whatever race, to stave off economic collapse.

But average white people’s greed, meaning selfishness and materialism, is also a factor. Europeans in particular are notoriously selfish and hedonistic. They don’t want to make the sacrifices of power, pleasure, and freedom that marriage and child-rearing demand. White American culture is also drifting in the same suicidal direction, and white birthrates are now collapsing in the United States almost as fast as in Europe.

Since genocide is defined as “intentionally destroying a people” and normally entails at least some selective killing of the targeted group, it is hard to claim that people of European descent are victims of genocide. Nonetheless, one could make the argument that white working-class Americans are being genocidally targeted by the purveyors of the opioid epidemic (just as black Americans have been targeted by CIA drug smuggling, according to suicided journalist Gary Webb).

On July 16, NPR reported: “A federal court in Ohio is releasing a trove of data that offers far more detail about the size and scope of the nation’s opioid epidemic—and about the role played by drug companies and pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens, and Johnson & Johnson that profited from the rapid growth of prescription opioid sales.” The report shows that some of America’s biggest business interests deliberately flooded white working-class America with enough opioids to kill off or disable a substantial segment of that population.

The opioid massacre killed so many people that for the first time in history America began losing overall life expectancy. Every single category except white working-class people continued to gain in life expectancy. But the white working class experienced so many premature deaths that the whole nation’s life expectancy declined. Robin Abaya writes that “official government investigators identify 500,000 opioid killings . . . most likely many millions of additional opioid deaths were attributed to heart failure and other causes derived from opioids” (Robin Eastman Abaya, “U.S. Capitalism and the Opioid Epidemic,” in Cynthia McKinney, ed. How the U.S. Creates Sh*thole Countries, Clarity Press, 2018). Sociologist James Petras argues that this massacre of millions of disproportionately white working people was deliberately orchestrated to cull the population—what he calls “genocide by prescription.”

The opioid murderers should be brought to justice. This would require intense and widespread moral fervor. Morality—the willingness to sacrifice the self in order to achieve justice (or raise children)—is a habit of mind that grows out of religious belief. Pat Buchanan has aptly noted, “Kill a nation’s faith, and its people will cease to reproduce.”

If Buchanan is right, only God can save the United States of America.

Kevin Barrett, Ph.D., is an Arabist-Islamologist scholar and one of America’s best-known critics of the War on Terror. From 1991 through 2006, Dr. Barrett taught at colleges and universities in San Francisco, Paris, and Wisconsin. In 2006, however, he was attacked by Republican state legislators who called for him to be fired from his job at the University of Wisconsin-Madison due to his political opinions. Since 2007, Dr. Barrett has been informally blacklisted from teaching in American colleges and universities. He currently works as a nonprofit organizer, public speaker, author, and talk radio host. He lives in rural western Wisconsin.