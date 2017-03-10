College Student Threatened for Filming Teacher’s Anti-Trump Racist Rant

A 19-year-old college student faced disciplinary action at a college in California for the crime of filming his professor’s ridiculous anti-Trump tirade. The good news, the institution has since backed down on the threat, but it is still concerning as the establishment and liberal elites continue to attack anyone who supports the president.

By Dave Gahary

In February, AMERICAN FREE PRESS reported on the ongoing case of tenured professor and award-winning media analyst Dr. James F. Tracy, who was fired last year from Florida Atlantic University (FAU) for blogging on his own time. Now, a student clear across the country is in the crosshairs of school administrators for exercising his right to free speech. Like Tracy, he’s fighting back.

In a surreal twist that highlights the grasp the liberal left has on possibly all college campuses across the country, a psychology instructor who went on a wild verbal rampage, spewing anti-Donald Trump comments to her students, will not face any disciplinary action, but the student who filmed the inappropriate invective was threatened with disciplinary action.

Caleb O’Neil, 19, a California freshman student at Orange Coast College (OCC), who secretly filmed Olga Perez Stable Cox’s rant, was threatened with suspension from the college for an entire semester unless he apologized.

However, on Feb. 23, the board of directors of the college overruled school administrators, ordering them to revoke the suspension. O’Neil “will continue to attend classes without interruption,” read a statement issued by OCC.

The student, who wore pro-Trump attire regularly, said he began filming Ms. Cox “because I was honestly scared that I would have repercussions with my grades because she knew I was a Trump supporter.” “

After it was discovered O’Neil had filmed the teacher, he faced suspension for a full semester and the summer term,” reported the local newspaper Orange County Register. “Before being readmitted, he must write a letter of apology to Cox and a three-page, double-spaced essay explaining his actions and provide his analysis of the aftermath.”

When O’Neil anonymously sent the video to the college’s Republican Club and they put it online, a barrage of complaints against Ms. Cox followed, sending her “into hiding to avoid the criticism, including death threats.”

Ms. Cox, who is a lesbian, told the Orange County Register: “My privacy has been demolished. And that’s awful. I’m a very private person. And it’s very scary.”

Ms. Cox and “her longtime partner, who asked not to be identified . . . left town for about a week last month because . . . they feared for Cox’s safety following angry emails and threats, including one that displayed her home address. Her last week of classes was canceled. The couple disconnected their home phone. They are considering a safety alarm system,” added the Register.

Ms. Cox, who is 66 years old, was born in Cuba and immigrated to the U.S. in 1961. She has been an instructor at OCC for 30 years and obviously felt comfortable intimidating those students who didn’t share her particular views.

Here’s what she told students in her human sexuality class a week after Trump’s stunning electoral victory, which shed light upon her warped mental state:

[Trump is] a white supremacist and [Vice President Mike Pence] is one of the most antigay humans in this country. Our nation is divided. We have been assaulted. It is an act of terrorism. . . . We are way beyond Republicans and Democrats, and we’re really back to being [in] a civil war. And I don’t mean it in a fighting way, but our nation is divided as clearly as it was in Civil War times, and my hope is that we will get some good leadership to help us to overcome that. We are the majority; more of us voted to not have that kind of leadership, and we didn’t win because of the way our Electoral College is set up, but we are the majority. One of the things I’m doing to cope, is to look for positive messages and glimmers of hope.

In the related case, Tracy has also had a positive turn in his case. On Feb. 21, the U.S. district judge assigned to Tracy’s lawsuit issued an order denying FAU’s motion to dismiss the case, requiring the defendants to answer Tracy’s amended complaint within seven days. “Great news,” wrote Tracy’s attorney to this reporter when he emailed the order, the same day as the decision. [1]

Dave Gahary, a former submariner in the U.S. Navy, is the host of AFP’s “Underground Interview” series. See www.americanfreepress.net for more.