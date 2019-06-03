Brexit Supporters Ridiculed by Globalist Fake News Media

In light of big wins by Nigel Farage’s “Brexit Party” in the UK last week, it appears ridiculing Brexit supporters was not a particularly prescient move on the part of globalists and their lapdog media.

By S.T. Patrick

With another Brexit deadline extended, moving from April 12 to Oct. 31, British politicians, the European Union (EU), and the global media now have more time to pressure Brits into either staying in the EU (thus cancelling Brexit or re-voting) or brokering a Brexit agreement favorable to the globalist interests that control the EU. One step below predicting the biblical apocalypse, the British and U.S. media have both prophesied the most dire gloom-and-doom situations imaginable for those still supporting a “Hard Brexit,” leaving the European Union with no entangling agreements or alliances.

Within the anti-Brexit press, the terminology has also become more divisive. Those supporting British sovereignty were once innocuously called “Brexiters” or “Brexiteers.” That devolved into “Leavers.” Having to paint supporters of the “Leave” campaign as dangerous enemies of the state, they are now referred to widely as “Brextremists,” a combination of Brexit and extremist.

Surveying hundreds of recent headlines regarding Brexit, the most used descriptions are “catastrophe,” “catastrophic,” and “disaster.” The EU parliament chief warned of a Brexit catastrophe. Former Prime Minister Tony Blair said a no-deal Brexit would be catastrophic for the UK. The BBC begged UK leaders to extend the deadline to avoid a no-deal Brexit catastrophe. One news analysis site warned that Brexit was not just UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s disaster. The Week magazine went as far as to proclaim that “the Brexit disaster could destroy the United Kingdom.”

Brexit supporters are being portrayed as mindless zombies chasing the ideas of jingoistic simpletons. Nobel Prize-winning geneticist Paul Nurse stated that the UK is “sleepwalking into Brexit.”

The term “gammon” has been hurled at Brexit supporters who, according to the website of London’s Daily and Sunday Express, are “white, puffy, pink-cheeked, angry, middle-aged Brexit voters.” The former spokesperson for Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn defined “gammon” as “an older man who, despite having all the opportunities that baby boomers enjoyed, is confused and angry at the modern world.”

Few publications supporting the “Remain” perspective have considered the problems plaguing the UK and forcing its citizens to consider detaching from the European Union.

According to exit polling taken at the time of the Brexit vote, 49% of respondents said they cast their ballot to regain sovereignty for the UK. They want decisions affecting Brits to be made in Great Britain not in Brussels. Many decisions within the EU are made not by mass voting, but by regulatory agencies with appointments determined by unelected leaders within the EU. Even the pretense of democracy no longer exists within the EU’s most powerful hierarchies.

Exit polling also showed that 33% of UK voters supported Brexit as a means by which to gain control over immigration, to regain the ability to control their own borders.

British author Leo McKinstry wrote: “The metropolitan elite likes to claim that mass immigration is an engine of social progress, bringing vibrancy to our culture and prosperity to our economy. In reality, the vast annual foreign influx achieves the opposite. Profoundly reactionary in its consequences, this demographic revolution has weakened solidarity, worsened living standards, and intensified pressure on our public services. As cohesion frays, our once gentle, well-ordered society is awash with violent crime and poisonous identity politics.”

Many Brits have also favored Brexit because the EU, they claim, is a system set up for global elites. British journalist Paul Mason wrote that the EU “provides the most hospitable ecosystem in the developed world for rentier monopoly corporations, tax-dodging elites, and organized crime.”

The global recession of 2008 convinced many Brexit supporters that over-reliance on the euro as a currency can produce difficult results. They point to Greece and Spain, both of whom suffered severe economic crises after the global recession and both of whom still suffer unemployment rates over 20%. While the UK decided not to join the common currency, it has still found itself economically responsible for the downfalls of other euro-backed economies within the EU.

Currently, the UK sends approximately $19 billion to the EU on an annual basis. That averages out to $300 per person that is spent on EU programs rather than British ones.

The unbreakable globalist tie that has kept the EU together may now be broken by the United Kingdom. The great irony is that, 243 years after 1776, it is now Great Britain that is attempting to break the bonds of economic slavery, foreign hierarchies, and globalist agendas in order to form a more perfect union.

S.T. Patrick holds degrees in both journalism and social studies education. He spent ten years as an educator and now hosts the “Midnight Writer News Show.” His email is [email protected]. He is also an occasional contributor to TBR history magazine and the current managing editor of Deep Truth Journal (DTJ), a new conspiracy-focused publication now carried by the AFP Online Store.