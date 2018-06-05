Bilderberg Officially Announces Topics, Attendees

Early in the morning on June 5, the shadowy globalist group known as Bilderberg officially released the location of its 2018 gathering as well as the list of its attendees.

By AFP Staff

In advance of its annual gathering June 8-10, Bilderberg posted to its website a list of topics on its agenda as well as the attendees who will be there when the shadowy globalist group gathers this upcoming weekend.

Every year, behind locked and guarded doors, 120-140 of the western world’s most powerful business executives, bankers, financial speculators, bureaucrats, and politicians gather together in secret at a five-star resort somewhere in Europe or North America to discuss the most pressing issues of the day—and figure out ways to profit off of them.

This year, Bilderberg picked Turin, Italy for its meeting location. AFP exposed the secret meeting site months ago, but Bilderberg only officially confirmed this on June 5, in an official press release. The global group has not identified what resort it bought out to host the meeting, but early reports indicate it will likely be the NH Torino Lingotto Congress hotel in Turin. AFP attempted to book a room for the weekend of June 8-10, but the entire resort was booked solid, a good indication that this will be the place.

To no one’s real surprise, a press release by the Bilderberg group identified the key topics of the confab, which will include U.S. politics in the age of President Donald Trump as well as the rise of populism.

Specifically, Bilderberg listed the following topics on its website:

Populism in Europe

The inequality challenge

The future of work

Artificial intelligence

The U.S. before midterms

Free trade

U.S. world leadership

Russia

Quantum computing

Saudi Arabia and Iran

The “post-truth” world

Current events

“As of today, 128 participants from 23 countries have confirmed their attendance. As ever, a diverse group of political leaders and experts from industry, finance, academia, and the media has been invited,” Bilderberg’s press release noted.

Regular attendees of Bilderberg will be there this year, including Henry Kissinger, Robert Rubin, and Lawrence Summers. Of note, however, is that James H. Baker from the Pentagon will be attending as well as PayPal founder and noted conservative libertarian Peter Thiel.

The full list of attendees can be found here.

In its press release, Bilderberg teased readers by acknowledging that attendees follow so-called “Chatham House rules,” meaning they are forbidden from discussing what transpires at the event. Only recently, however, has Bilderberg come out of the closet officially. For years, the group was deadly serious about maintaining its secrecy, enforcing a strict blackout on reports in the mainstream media.