Bilderberg Insider’s Shocking Admission

Club of Rome founder admitted that “global warming” is a hoax cooked up to scare the public.

By Mark Anderson

In the early 1980s, Justin Walker was an idealistic, hard-working member of the British Green Party when, upon being invited to lunch by an apparent fellow “idealist” who also was a well-connected Fiat Motors executive, he heard firsthand that dire claims of impending environmental doom were being fabricated to deliberately instill widespread insecurity, so the overall population could be goaded into world government.

Walker’s uncle by marriage was Sir Harry Pilkington, a participant at the very first Bilderberg meeting in Holland in 1954, representing the Federation of British Industries. Pilkington “in 1955 became a director of the Bank of England, a position he held until 1972,” Walker told AFP, in an interview just after Bilderberg’s 67th meeting this year in Switzerland.

“My own personal experience has shown me that the Green movement is now totally corrupt and totally without any real solutions or meaning for the human race,” Walker added. He recalled that, when he joined the Green movement in 1978, most of the party members tried to be “an antiparty party,” to distance themselves from conventional party politics, in the belief they actually stood for something and would not let the world’s corporate power brokers push them around.

Pilkington, described as a devoted environmental conservationist, in 1980 gave Walker his personal copy of a book called The World Conservation Strategy.

“I was very impressed by that because I was in the Green Party, and I felt this is the real way forward for politics,” Walker recalled. “And then I read another book called One Hundred Pages for the Future by a man named Aurelio Peccei, who was a senior executive at Fiat Motor Company in Italy, but he also co-founded the Club of Rome— the organization that’s behind most of the elite interests in the environment, including, of course, man-made global warming.”

Citing the pivotal experience with the Fiat industrialist, Walker continued: “In 1982 I wrote to Aurelio Peccei, and he said, ‘Come and see me, have lunch with me.’ Unknown to me, my uncle had also approached him because he knew my uncle. Well, I was having lunch with Peccei and he suddenly offered me a job to go and work as one of his researchers for the Club of Rome. He then said to me—and these were his exact words that I remember so clearly—‘You’ll be joining us at a very exciting time. We are creating a global environmental problem that’s going to frighten people into wanting global government.’ ”

“At the time,” Walker said, “being a Green politician, I thought this was wonderful. I didn’t know the facts about Bilderberg, because this was before [British conspiracy researcher] David Icke [also a former Green Party member] started doing his research and other people started doing their research, to show that there’s a hidden tier of government above our elected governments.”

Walker added that, up until 1982, “Nobody mentioned manmade global warming. If anything, they were talking about a mini ice-age. And they were talking about acid rain. This was obviously when they started to get the idea that they could latch onto ‘global warming.’ ”

Walker confessed: “I considered going to work for Peccei for about a week. But I worked for my father at the time, and I was in the Territorial Army and had just been [promoted] to captain. I had a new girlfriend. And I was in the Green Party and thought I was going to get elected to Parliament.”

Pilkington died the next year in 1983, and Peccei died in 1984. Pilkington, late in his life, would tell Walker not to believe the press because “we control it,” referring to the Bilderberg clique. And soon the independent researchers who found increasing evidence of a hidden tier of government that regulated the political process convinced Walker that declining the job was the right decision.

Nowadays, Walker leads the New Chartist Movement to mainly focus on denying the banking power its illicit control of the medium of exchange.

“My main interest is the money supply and the fact that how much money the world has to spend is dependent on a handful of private individuals and dynastic families, stemming to this one organization, the Bank for International Settlements” [the central bank of the central banks in Basel, Switzerland, thought to be the ultimate banking nerve center].

Mark Anderson is AFP’s roving editor. He invites your thoughtful comments and story ideas at [email protected].