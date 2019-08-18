Audio: ‘Epstein’ With Donald Jeffries

AFP is pleased to offer our readers another excellent interview from writer and radio show host S.T. Patrick’s “Midnight Writer News Show.”

MWN Episode 125, “Epstein with Donald Jeffries”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Recorded before the death of Jeffrey Epstein, Donald Jeffries joined S.T. Patrick to discuss the historical parallels of the Jeffrey Epstein story … and so much more. Unlike most episodes where there is a structure, Patrick and Jeffries came armed with one audio clip and one word: Epstein. That’s where it started and they took off from there. In this discussion, they touch on Alex Acosta, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, the Q theories, Ghislaine and Robert Maxwell, intelligence connections for both Epstein and the Maxwells, the Saudi royals, Honeytraps, Dennis Hastert, Bohemian Grove and the Cremation of Care, Moloch the Owl, Cannibalism, the Franklin Credit Scandal, Alicia Owen, Pizzagate, Dracula, Britney Spears, selling teens as sex symbols, Eyes Wide Shut, Penn State University and Jerry Sandusky, Cathy O’Brien and The Trance Formation of America, Alison Mack and NXIVM, and what in the world is really happening. This is a fascinating episode. Check it out!