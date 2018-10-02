Are Violent Leftists Above the Law?

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe has exposed federal employees subverting the president while on the streets of America, antifa activists continue their violence without consequence and are now thumbing their noses at the courts.

By John Friend

Members of antifa, the fanatical, violent left-wing activist organization that regularly engages in intimidation, sabotage, destruction of private property, and outright terrorism against its political opponents, have continued their open defiance of the law, with one prominent member of the D.C. antifa movement publicly refusing to cooperate with a federal grand jury subpoena recently.

Paul “Luke” Kuhn, an independent journalist who was exposed for trying to attack and sabotage the DeploraBall 2017 celebration in Washington, D.C. following President Donald Trump’s inauguration, defiantly refused to appear before the federal grand jury after receiving a subpoena relating to videographic and photographic evidence in his possession in an ongoing investigation into antifa violence.

Kuhn appeared outside the courthouse in the nation’s capital alongside fellow antifa activists, who proudly proclaimed their resistance to the grand jury process and their refusal to cooperate. Kuhn eventually burned the subpoena during the press conference while antifa members cheered him on. Video of the entire incident is available online.

“They picked the wrong guy to mess with,” Kuhn declared. “No cooperation no matter what it takes, no matter what the consequences.”

In recent weeks, antifa groups have vandalized and outright destroyed Confederate monuments in the South and have vowed to continue their destruction of private property in order to combat “white supremacy.” In late August, roughly 250 neo-Bolsheviks knocked over and vandalized the “Silent Sam” Confederate statue on the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill campus. Following the toppling of the statue, various groups came out to demonstrate against and in favor of the vandalism, resulting in the arrests of seven individuals.

This latest news regarding antifa criminality and open defiance of the law comes as Project Veritas, a non-profit organization dedicated to exposing corruption and malfeasance, just published details of an undercover investigation into a current State Department employee who is a leading member of the D.C.-based chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, an extreme leftwing group that is sympathetic to the antifa movement. Project Veritas released an undercover video interview with State Department employee Stuart Karaffa, who openly admits he this president.

The State Department has publicly acknowledged Karaffa is an employee and has stated it is closely reviewing the case.

“I can confirm Stuart Karaffa is a management and program analyst with the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations,” a State Department spokesperson told Breitbart News earlier this week. “We take seriously any allegation of a violation of the Hatch Act and financial disclosure rules and are closely reviewing this matter.” The Hatch Act forbids federal employees from engaging in personal political activity while on duty for the government.

In the video, Karaffa admits he does work for the Democratic Socialists of America while on duty. “I’m careful about it,” he states in the explosive video. “I don’t leave a paper trail.”

The recent investigative report released by Project Veritas is part of its ongoing “Deep State Unmasked” investigative series, which aims to expose the resistance to Trump within the federal government and bureaucracy.

“This unelected cabal of federal government employees—the Deep Staters—are getting away with subverting the will of the people,” Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe notes. “In fact, the Constitution is being stomped upon by the actions of the members of the Deep State. They are in all branches of government and they are hiding among two million other federal employees.”

The goal of the investigative series is to expose these “Deep Staters” and shed light upon their subversive, corrupt activities.

“Project Veritas must unmask and show you the faces of representative members of the Deep State,” O’Keefe insists. “Government exists with the consent of the governed and that consent cannot be manufactured by the masked and subversive. This truth must be pursued at all costs, including going undercover.”

John Friend is a freelance author based in California.