Antifa Leader Arrested, Charged With Terrorism

An attack on U.S. Marines by neo-Bolsheviks will not go unpunished—this time. Finally, law enforcement has arrested a well-known antifa leader, charged with multiple felonies, for his blatant acts of political violence and terrorism.

By John Friend

A prominent leader of the radical, violent, far-left antifa group in Washington, D.C. was recently arrested and charged with multiple felonies related to an attack on two U.S. Marines in Philadelphia in November of last year.

Joseph “Jose” Alcoff, more commonly known as “Chepe” in antifa circles, was arrested and charged with 17 offenses relating to the unprovoked attack on his perceived political adversaries, a common strategy employed by radical antifa activists whose blatant acts of political violence and terrorism have been largely covered up and downplayed by the mainstream mass media.

In the past few years, law enforcement officials have largely failed to adequately investigate and prosecute crimes committed by radical leftwing activists, including violence carried out by antifa groups against their political rivals, particularly since the heated 2016 election season.

In a positive development, Alcoff was charged with “multiple counts of aggravated assault, ethnic intimidation, conspiracy, and terroristic threats, and one count of robbery while inflicting serious bodily injury,” according to Andrew Kerr, an investigative reporter for “The Daily Caller,” a conservative media outlet that has commendably covered leftwing political violence and criminality. Kerr’s reporting played an instrumental role in the prosecution of Alcoff.

During the violent confrontation, one of the Marines, Alejandro Godinez, shouted at the mob of antifa activists, which included Alcoff, “I’m Mexican!” after the antifa radicals began verbally abusing the Marines and accusing them of being “Nazis” and supporting white supremacy and racism. Alcoff and his associates then began calling Godinez a “spic” and a “wetback,” derogatory ethnic slurs against Mexicans, according to Godinez’s court testimony.

Incredibly, for years Alcoff had been living a double life as a campaign manager for a prominent D.C.-based non-profit group called Americans for Financial Reform (AFR) while also being a leader for Smash Racism DC, an infamous antifa group that has been responsible for numerous acts of political violence, intimidation, and outright terrorism. Smash Racism DC played a major role in organizing a protest outside Fox News personality Tucker Carlson’s home in Washington, D.C. late last year. They were also involved in the high-profile confrontation of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) at a D.C.-based restaurant, which made national headlines last year as well.

Alcoff has been associated with several high-profile Democrats over the years due to his work with the progressive nonprofit organization.

According to Kerr, “Alcoff was quoted in press releases from Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California and Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, appeared at an event with Democratic Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia outside the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in March, and has been pictured alongside Democratic Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown and Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters.”

Brad Griffin, a leading conservative commentator and blogger who has also been exposing the violent shenanigans of the radical left, praised the prosecution of Alcoff in a recent blog post highlighting his arrest despite federal authorities’ failure to pursue federal charges that have been leveled against rightwing activists.

“It sure is strange that the FBI and the DOJ don’t seem to be that interested in this incident, which involved multiple antifa cells engaging in a violent hate crime,” Griffin commented.

Numerous rightwing activists, including members of the Rise Above Movement, have been charged with federal conspiracy to riot charges as well as other federal offenses for their participation in various political rallies over the course of the past year or so. Similar federal charges have thus far failed to materialize against radical leftwing activists.

Alcoff’s arrest, however, is a step in the right direction for those who care about the rule of law and political freedom in the United States of America in 2019.

John Friend is a freelance author based in California.